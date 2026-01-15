ABU DHABI: Tadweer Group is participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, showcasing its strategic vision and future projects in waste management and waste-to-resource solutions, in support of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to achieve sustainability goals and advance the circular economy.

Ahmed Al Kayyoomi, Executive Director, Strategy and Business Performance at Tadweer Group, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the group’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week represents an important opportunity to highlight its role as the entity responsible for waste management in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

He noted that Tadweer is working towards an ambitious target of diverting 80 percent of waste away from landfills by 2031.

He explained that the group is implementing a package of strategic projects to achieve this goal, most notably the Abu Dhabi waste-to-energy project, which was announced recently and is scheduled to begin operations in 2027. This is in addition to strategic partnerships with national entities, including Masdar and Beeah, to develop further projects that convert waste into energy or value-added products.

Al Kayyoomi added that the group has also announced a study to develop a waste-to-energy facility in the Parkes area in Australia, reflecting Tadweer’s international expansion.

He stressed that participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has helped attract a number of global companies with advanced technologies in waste collection, sorting and conversion, which are essential to supporting the achievement of sustainability targets.