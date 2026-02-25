Dubai Health deploys the first Cooling-as-a-Service project at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in line with the UAE Demand Side Management Program and Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Health has partnered with Positive Zero, the Middle East’s leading provider of sustainable and decentralized energy solutions, to accelerate the adoption of clean energy across 26 healthcare facilities in Dubai.

The partnership will see the deployment of on-site solar rooftop and carport systems with a combined capacity exceeding 14.1 megawatts, reinforcing Dubai Health’s commitment to operational sustainability while maintaining the highest standards of patient care and safety.

In the first year of operation alone, solar generation across the first 13 facilities is expected to deliver nearly 10,700 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy. Over the duration of the agreement, the initiative will reduce close to 167,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the environmental impact of planting approximately 4.3 million trees.

As part of the project, solar carport installations will also provide shaded parking for patients, visitors and staff, creating almost 3,000 parking spaces while generating clean electricity. Once fully engineered, the project will represent the largest solar car park capacity within the UAE healthcare sector.

New Cooling-as-a-Service project at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital

Positive Zero will also deliver a series of efficiency measures at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, including its first Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) project, supporting the UAE Demand Side Management Program and Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030. This initiative is expected to provide energy savings of up to 15% and prevent more than 9,500 tons of carbon emissions over the project lifecycle.

Delivering sustainability through partnership with Positive Zero

The collaboration was marked with representatives including Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Health; Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation; Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of Positive Zero; and David Auriau, CEO of Positive Zero.

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Health, said, “Expanding the use of solar energy underscores our commitment to operating environmentally responsible healthcare facilities. This partnership demonstrates how the healthcare industry can actively support the UAE’s national sustainability agenda and contribute to long-term clean energy and decarbonization efforts.”

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Chairman of Positive Zero commented, “In line with the UAE’s vision to lead the world towards Net Zero, Dubai Health continues to set a new standard for the regional healthcare sector. We are privileged to play a pivotal role in spearheading Dubai Health’s energy transition into measurable impact on the ground.”

David Auriau, Chief Executive Officer of Positive Zero said, “With millions of annual patient interactions across Dubai Health facilities, every patient, medical practitioner and staff member will benefit from clean energy solutions. We are excited to support the healthcare sector and contribute to making it more sustainable.”

The UAE supports global endeavors to double energy efficiency and triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. Dubai Health’s solar and Cooling-as-a-Service lease agreements across its sites will generate significant benefits for the environment in line with the UAE Net Zero Strategy 2050 and national Demand Side Strategies.

The partnership with Dubai Health follows Positive Zero’s successful implementation of a solar rooftop and carport system at Al Jalila Foundation, which supports Dubai Health’s mission through philanthropy.

About Positive Zero

Positive Zero is empowering the energy transition by making the decarbonization process fast, simple and profitable. The company helps businesses across diverse industries become more sustainable by reducing their operational costs by up to 30% and carbon footprint up to 70%. Positive Zero builds, finances, and operates site-integrated energy systems in distributed generation, energy efficiency and clean mobility, requiring no upfront investment from clients. Through a decarbonization-as-a-service offering, the company has the largest distributed solar capacity of more than 250 MW in the GCC region and has saved over 100 million kWh in energy consumption across its client portfolio to date. Positive Zero continues to grow and reinforce its position as the largest provider of sustainable and decentralized power solutions in the region. The result is a reduction of over 250,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, the equivalent of planting 4 million trees.

Take charge of your energy future - visit positivezero.com and our social media channels on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube at @positivezerohq.

About Dubai Health

Dubai Health is the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, established to elevate the standard of care and advance health for humanity. It brings together six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centres, and 21 medical fitness centres, alongside Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Foundation. Through the integration of care, learning, discovery, and giving, Dubai Health delivers patient-centred services across the continuum of health. Its multidisciplinary workforce of more than 11,000 professionals collaborates with a shared commitment to putting the patient first.

About Al Jalila Foundation

The power of giving is in your hands with the Al Jalila Foundation, part of the Dubai Health family. Our partners and donors fund lifesaving treatments for those in need, the discovery of medical breakthroughs, educational advancements, vital sponsorships, hospital infrastructure and much more. With your support, we can bring better health to countless people, families and communities.

