International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) is pleased to announce that it has agreed a deal to acquire Octium Group, a Dublin-based unit-linked life insurance provider.

The transaction represents a significant milestone in IFGL’s strategy to expand and enhance its presence across Europe.

Octium, formerly UBS International Life DAC, has €8.5 billion in assets under management. The business serves affluent, high‑net‑worth and ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients and holds a Central Bank of Ireland licence that enables distribution throughout the EU/EEA, providing IFGL with a strengthened regulatory platform in a region central to the Group’s long‑term growth plans.

Operations will continue under the leadership of current CEO Dara Hurley.

IFGL CEO Rob Allen said: ‘This acquisition represents an important step in IFGL’s strategic growth across Europe.

‘Octium Group brings a high‑quality customer franchise, deep expertise in the affluent and high‑net‑worth market, and a valuable regulatory platform through its Central Bank of Ireland licence.

‘By combining Octium’s strengths with IFGL’s long‑term focus and stability, we are enhancing our ability to serve customers across the EU/EEA and significantly expanding our presence in a key region for the Group.’

Dara Hurley, Octium CEO, said: ‘This transaction represents a strong endorsement of the platform we have built and the strategic direction we are pursuing. Becoming part of IFGL provides Octium with enhanced scale, capital strength and international reach, creating a powerful foundation for our next phase of growth.

‘IFGL’s global presence, product breadth and experience in building international platforms will enable us to accelerate expansion, broaden our offering and access new markets, while continuing to deliver high-quality, compliant solutions to our clients. We are excited about the opportunities created from joining the IFGL family and are confident that it positions Octium to deliver sustained growth and long-term value for our clients and partners.’

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete later this year.

For further information please contact

IFGL

Angela Gregory

Communications Lead

Email: angela.gregory@ifg-ltd.com

IFGL

Dave Gerrard

Head of Marketing Services

Email: dave.gerrard@ifg-ltd.com

About IFGL

International Financial Group Limited (IFGL) provides investment, savings and protection solutions to international investors based around the world.