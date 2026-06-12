Abu Dhabi, UAE – Today, Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, partners with the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi to provide complimentary medical travel insurance with The National Insurance Company – Daman, to all international visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi on Etihad-operated flights. The initiative illustrates the ambition of both Etihad and DCT Abu Dhabi to meet travel demand to Abu Dhabi, with an offering that goes beyond the flight itself and ensuring every visitor arrives well-travelled and well-protected.

Valid from July through December 2026, the insurance is underwritten and administered by The National Insurance Company – Daman, part of PureHealth, and covers eligible visitors for up to 15 days in the UAE. There is no formal application required, cover is automatically given with every qualifying Etihad ticket. Any guest flying to Abu Dhabi on an Etihad-operated service, with point of origin and point of sale outside the UAE, is eligible. Travellers using Etihad’s complimentary Stopover Programme to spend time in Abu Dhabi are also covered for the duration of their stay. Terms and conditions apply.

The initiative gives visitors one less thing to think about and one more reason to book, responding to sustained appetite for Abu Dhabi as a bucket-list destination and showcasing Etihad’s dedication to making every guest’s journey as effortless as it is extraordinary.

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi , said: “Global interest in Abu Dhabi continues to grow, reflecting the destination’s unparalleled year-round cultural, tourism and entertainment offering. This initiative ensures we meet that demand with an exceptional, end-to-end visitor experience. Our partnership with Etihad will set a new benchmark for destination standards and ensure our guests feel welcomed, valued, and cared for from the moment they book.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways, added: “Abu Dhabi is one of the most captivating destinations in the world, and our job is to make both getting here and being here as seamless as possible. Giving comprehensive medical insurance with every eligible Etihad ticket means our guests can focus entirely on experiencing the extraordinary Emirati hospitality Abu Dhabi has to offer. This is what it looks like when an airline and a destination truly invest in their visitors.”

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Company – Daman, said:“ “Protecting people’s health and wellbeing is central to Daman’s role as the UAE’s leading health insurer. This initiative adds meaningful value to the visitor experience by integrating reliable medical insurance directly into the travel journey. Building on more than 20 years as a trusted partner in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem, Daman is proud to support Etihad Airways and DCT Abu Dhabi in delivering a differentiated offering for visitors, underpinned by access to one of the UAE’s most comprehensive medical provider networks and world-class healthcare services.”

The partnership demonstrates a shared commitment by Etihad and DCT Abu Dhabi to put the visitor experience first. Integrating comprehensive insurance coverage provided by The National Insurance Company – Daman directly into the travel journey removes the administrative burden from travellers and ensures that from the moment a guest boards an Etihad flight, their wellbeing is taken care of.

Abu Dhabi invites travellers from across the world to discover its extraordinary blend of rich Emirati heritage and modern ambition. Offering world-renowned landmarks and award-winning attractions, from the grandeur of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the cultural energy of Saadiyat Island and the thrills of Yas Island. With complimentary medical cover now given to every eligible Etihad ticket-holder, there has never been a better moment to book, whether it’s for a long stay or a weekend away, or taking advantage of the Etihad Stopover Programme on the way to exploring the airline’s ever-expanding global network.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae