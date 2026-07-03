Dubai: Dentons has advised NEMA Education on its strategic partnership with Epsom College to establish two premium British curriculum schools in the United Arab Emirates.

The partnership will see the launch of Epsom College Abu Dhabi, expected to open in September 2028, followed by Epsom College Dubai in September 2030. The schools will be developed and operated by NEMA Education, one of the UAE's leading education groups, and represent the beginning of a broader collaboration to expand the Epsom College brand across the Middle East.

The transaction marks another significant milestone in the continued growth of the UAE's education sector and reflects increasing demand for world-class international schools across the region.

Elie Daoud, Chief Vision Realisation and Growth Officer at NEMA Education, commented: "This partnership represents an important step in delivering our vision of providing exceptional educational opportunities for families across the UAE. Epsom College is one of the UK's most respected independent schools and, together, we are creating an offering that combines its long-standing heritage of academic excellence with NEMA Education's deep understanding of the regional education landscape."

The Dentons team was led by Education partners Ross Barfoot and Karolina Cotronei, who advised NEMA Education throughout the transaction.

Ross Barfoot said: "We are delighted to have supported NEMA Education on this landmark partnership with Epsom College. The transaction brings together two organisations with a shared commitment to educational excellence and creates an exciting platform for delivering outstanding British education in the UAE and, over time, across the wider Middle East. It has been a pleasure to work alongside the NEMA Education team on this strategically significant project."

Dentons continues to support leading education providers, investors and operators on the development, acquisition, expansion and operation of educational institutions across the UK, the Middle East and internationally. Through its market-leading education practice, the firm advises clients on complex cross-border transactions, strategic partnerships, governance, regulatory matters and commercial arrangements, helping shape the future of the education sector.

Click here to read the press release on the Dentons website.