BlueFive Capital, among the world’s fastest growing investment firms, today announced it co-led the funding round for AI-powered video generation company Kling AI. The Chinese firm raised close to $3 billion, the largest single financing ever recorded for an AI video generation model company, giving it a valuation of $18 billion.

The round was jointly co-led by BlueFive Capital alongside CPE, Guofang Investment, Tencent and CITIC Securities. Over ten additional distinguished institutional investors joined the financing, including China’s internet giants Baidu and Alibaba Cloud.

BlueFive Capital's investment in Kling reinforces its commitment to identifying and investing in the foundational technology platforms that will define the next epoch of economic growth. Equally, the investment reflects BlueFive Capital’s deepening roots in China. Anchored by a full-fledged team, BlueFive Capital has rapidly developed a robust standing in the market since opening an office in Beijing last year. It has committed capital to some of China's most promising technology innovators, from robotics and artificial intelligence to autonomous driving.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “This investment represents a significant coup for BlueFive Capital on multiple fronts. Securing a strategic allocation in a funding round of this magnitude validates our ability to access premier, highly sought-after opportunities alongside established investors. At the same time, it shows we are earning the trust and confidence of sophisticated Chinese institutional capital. Finally, it is the latest milestone in our track record of identifying transformative technology opportunities across borders: Kling AI has not only established itself as a technological powerhouse with a world-leading AI video model but has also demonstrated the ability to commercialize its platform, and we are thrilled to partner with it at such an exciting point in its journey.”

About BlueFive Capital

BlueFive Capital is a global investment platform that today has $15 billion in AUM and targets opportunities in high-potential economies with the goal of transforming traditional financial models and fostering sustainable growth. Incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market and with offices in London, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat and Beijing, the firm offers private equity, real estate, infrastructure and financial products to private wealth, institutional and retail clients.

For more information, please visit www.bluefivecapital.com.

Contact:

Ayesha Daya

adaya@bluefivecapital.com

+971 50 888 7356