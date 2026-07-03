Expansion, backed by AWR Automotive, reflects long-term confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s promising market and continued investment in customer experience.

Dubai, UAE: Chery UAE, part of AWR Automotive, has announced the opening of a new showroom in Ras Al Khaimah, marking a significant step in the brand’s continued expansion across the United Arab Emirates.

H.E. Mohamed Ali Abdulla Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, attended the showroom’s inauguration event, alongside key Ras Al Khaimah government officials, Chery UAE’s top executives and other local dignitaries.

Located on Al Bahar Street in Dahan, Ras Al Khaimah, the new facility will extend Chery’s growing retail footprint, complementing its existing presence in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. This expansion reinforces Chery’s ambition to be closer to customers across all Emirates, making its vehicles and services more accessible than ever.

The new showroom is designed to deliver a seamless and customer-centric experience, offering visitors the opportunity to explore Chery’s latest models, benefit from expert guidance, and access integrated aftersales support. The showroom will also host the unveiling of HIMAVA, Chery’s first pick-up model, with prices starting from AED 59,900 (4WD, exclusive of VAT), giving customers in Ras Al Khaimah the opportunity to experience it firsthand. By strengthening its physical presence in the northern part of the country, Chery UAE aims to provide greater convenience and a more localized experience for customers.

This milestone reflects the company’s continued responsiveness to growing demand and its confidence in the strength and resilience of the UAE market. It also underscores the brand’s commitment to sustained investment and long-term growth in the country, supported by AWR Automotive’s deep-rooted expertise and understanding of the local automotive landscape.

Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, commented: “Our expansion into Ras Al Khaimah is a natural next step in our journey to bringing Chery closer to customers across the UAE. It also embodies our firm commitment to supporting the promising Ras Al Khaimah economy which has many mega projects in the pipeline. Accordingly, our network’s ongoing expansion reflects both the increasing demand for the brand and our long-term confidence in the UAE market. Backed by AWR Automotive’s legacy, we will continue investing in accessible, customer-focused experiences across every emirate, ensuring that more customers can engage with Chery wherever they are.”

With this latest expansion, Chery UAE is further strengthening its position as a fast-growing automotive brand in the region, focused on delivering value-driven mobility solutions supported by a robust and expanding retail network which is expected to count yet another new branch in Fujairah, the UAE, soon.

Alongside widening its geographic footprint in the GCC, Chery is also actively advancing its intelligent technology ecosystem. The brand plans to introduce its Super Intelligent Parking technology to the UAE in the near future, offering features such as autonomous parking, intelligent parking-space searches and one-touch vehicle summoning.

Additionally, Chery is expanding beyond automotive mobility through AiMOGA Robotics, its robotics business developing humanoid and quadruped robots for applications including customer engagement, education, companionship, industrial operations and home services.

Together, these innovations reflect Chery’s broader vision of integrating intelligent vehicles, robotics and AI to create more convenient and connected experiences for customers.

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery stands as the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, the brand now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years. Chery also became the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and ranked 14th on the global list, according to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50.

In 2023, Chery UAE made its debut in the Emirati market through its official sole distributor, AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading business conglomerate with over 70 years of excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise.

For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).