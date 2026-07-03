Collaboration includes scholarships for Emirati students aged 13–17 to join The Knowledge Society (TKS) Dubai Program

First-of-its-kind collaboration with the program equips national talent with hands-on experience in emerging technologies, preparing the next generation of future economy leaders

Dubai: Dubai Future Foundation and Amazon UAE today launched a strategic collaboration to provide a co-sponsored scholarship for Emirati students to join The Knowledge Society (TKS) Dubai Program, a 10-month innovation program designed to empower high-potential students aged 13-17 with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. It represents a significant step forward in preparing the UAE's next generation for the future economy.

This First-of-its-kind collaboration underscores Amazon's continued commitment to supporting local talent and youth development in line with the UAE's national development objectives. The initiative also directly supports the UAE Centennial 2071's objectives on future-proofing national human capital through advanced education and continuous learning.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Preparing our youth for a future defined by rapid technological transformation requires early exposure, hands-on experience, and the confidence to build real solutions. At Dubai Future Foundation, our mission is to ensure Dubai remains 10 years ahead by investing in future-ready talent today. Through this strategic collaboration with Amazon UAE, we are enabling Emirati students to engage directly with emerging technologies such as AI, robotics and biotechnology, while empowering them with practical skills and global mentorship.”

The innovation program, led by the Dubai Future Foundation and delivered by The Knowledge Society (TKS), will provide Emirati students with the opportunity to learn about emerging technologies in areas like artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology while attending weekly interactive sessions, building real projects, and receiving personalized mentorship from a global network of mentors. Students will participate in weekly sessions to gain practical skills directly aligned with the evolving needs of the UAE labor market.

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, said: "We are proud to support the Dubai Future Foundation on this transformative innovation program, providing Emirati students with access to world-class knowledge and training. By investing in hands-on learning experiences in emerging technologies, we're helping equip young innovators with the practical skills they need to thrive in tomorrow's economy. This collaboration reflects our deep commitment to the UAE's vision for developing future-ready talent and building a knowledge-based economy that empowers the next generation of leaders".

This collaboration between Dubai Future Foundation and Amazon demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration in developing forward-thinking initiatives that advance the UAE's ambitions as a global hub for innovation and talent development.