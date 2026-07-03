Dubai, UAE. Tashkeel, the leading artist and designer studio and members club, has launched Tashkeel Workspace & Events, a new offering intended to provide flexible workspace, meeting rooms, and event spaces at its Nad Al Sheba campus.

Founded in 2008 with eleven studios and a single gallery, Tashkeel became a place where artists and designers could think deeply, test ideas, and build practices rooted in both context and experimentation. It was never only about making; it was about creating the conditions for meaningful work to happen. As Tashkeel enters its second decade, it is expanding its ecosystem with the launch of Tashkeel Workspaces & Events, introducing a layer that responds to the way people work today. Designed for freelancers, entrepreneurs, consultants, and hybrid professionals who require both independence and a sense of place, and are looking for a focused alternative to a conventional office or home working environment. Tashkeel Workspace offers a deliberate separation between work and home – a place to arrive with intent, to focus, and to move forward with clarity.

The workspace includes:

Flexible desks available by the hour or day

Four meeting rooms accommodating up to 20 people each, with breakout configurations

A lecture and events space for up to 80 guests

Quiet pods for uninterrupted focused work

Access to Tashkeel's digital printing services

In-seat ordering from Gerbou, Tashkeel's on-site restaurant

Tashkeel Workspace purposefully extends beyond professional use, welcoming reading groups, chess clubs, and small, quiet gatherings that prioritise thoughtful interaction. It is a space where work and social connection coexist naturally.

The launch adds a new facility to Tashkeel's existing campus, which includes artist and designer studios, production facilities, and gallery spaces. Tashkeel plans to grow from its current studio count of 19 to 58 studios in 2027. The move reflects the organisation’s long-term vision to support both creative production and professional enterprise within a single, considered ecosystem.

Bakhita Ghanim Al Mansoori, General Manager at Tashkeel, said: "With the launch of Tashkeel Workspace & Events, we have created a space that reflects how people work today. Designed for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and hybrid professionals, our aim is to offer them flexibility without losing a sense of focus. Workspace has been designed as an environment where professionals can network, collaborate or work independently, and reset, with access to moments of pause through our surrounding spaces and the hospitality of Gerbou. In a fast-moving city, this is a place to ground your work, connect with others, and build something meaningful within a supportive community.”

Tashkeel Workspaces & Events is now open and accepting bookings via the website: https://bookings.tashkeel.org/.

About Tashkeel

Founded in 2008 by Sheikha Lateefa bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Tashkeel is an artist and designer studio supporting contemporary practice rooted in the UAE. Through its facilities, programmes, and consultancy arm Tasmeem Tashkeel, it provides advisory, design, and production services across sectors.

Tashkeel offers artists and designers access to studios, equipment, and a multidisciplinary community, alongside residencies, training programmes, and exhibitions that support both creative development and professional growth.

Through initiatives such as Tanween, Critical Practice, and Make Works UAE, Tashkeel continues to embed UAE-made art and design within the country’s cultural and economic

landscape.