Toyota has launched a new-generation Hilux in South Africa, introducing a major update to one of the country’s most widely used bakkies, with improvements spanning safety, connectivity, comfort and efficiency.

The updated model marks the most significant evolution of the Hilux since the eighth generation and comes as competition intensifies in South Africa’s one-ton pickup segment.

Major update to a key South African vehicle segment

The Hilux remains one of South Africa’s top-selling vehicles and is widely used across both commercial and private markets, particularly in agriculture, construction and small business operations.

Toyota said the new model was developed to retain the durability and reliability associated with the nameplate, while adding features aligned with changing consumer expectations around safety, technology and comfort.

The launch comes as the local pickup market becomes increasingly competitive, with new entrants and existing rivals expanding technology-led offerings in the segment.

Safety and technology upgrades introduced

The new Hilux introduces Toyota Safety Sense 3 on selected grades, bringing updated driver assistance features including enhanced pre-collision systems, adaptive cruise control, lane tracing assist and proactive driving assist.

New safety additions include blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and safe exit assist for the first time on the Hilux nameplate.

Toyota has also introduced upgraded theft prevention systems on selected models, including Ultra Wide Band smart key technology designed to reduce relay attack risks.

Interior redesigned with digital focus

Inside, the model features a redesigned cabin with a stronger focus on digital integration and ergonomics.

Higher-grade variants now include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment display, alongside wireless smartphone connectivity, USB-C charging points and updated storage solutions.

Toyota said the changes are aimed at improving usability across both work and lifestyle use cases.

Hybrid option added to flagship model

For the first time, the Hilux range includes a mild hybrid system on selected Legend models.

The 48-volt system is designed to improve low-speed responsiveness and refinement, particularly in urban driving conditions, while supporting fuel efficiency gains.

Ride quality and refinement improvements

Toyota said it has made changes to suspension tuning, steering and structural mounting systems to improve ride comfort and stability, particularly on gravel roads and uneven surfaces, which remain a key operating condition for many South African buyers.

Electric power steering has also been introduced to improve low-speed manoeuvrability and reduce driver fatigue.

Simplified model range

The Hilux range has been streamlined into SRX, Raider, Raider X and Legend grades, with the Legend positioned as the flagship variant.

Pricing for the new range starts at R658,500, with the top-spec Legend 4x4 mild hybrid priced at R999,900.

Outlook

The update positions Hilux for a more technology-driven market while maintaining its core positioning in South Africa’s commercial and lifestyle pickup segment, where durability and total cost of ownership remain key purchase factors.

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