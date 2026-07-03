Dubai: e& Carrier & Wholesale Services (C&WS), the international wholesale arm of e&, has entered into a strategic partnership with Lenovo Connect to deliver advanced IoT and connected vehicle solutions across the GCC and international markets. The partnership combines e&'s extensive international network footprint, cutting-edge 5G capabilities and deep regulatory expertise with Lenovo Connect's technology strengths enabling seamless, secure and scalable connectivity for electric vehicles, connected cars and next-generation mobility solutions.

The collaboration strengthens e& Carrier & Wholesale Services’ position as a global connectivity provider while enabling Lenovo Connect to simplify global deployments, accelerate time to market and enhance customer experiences through reliable, compliant and high-performance connectivity services. Customers will benefit from seamless cross-border connectivity, greater scalability, operational efficiencies and innovative digital solutions that support the evolution of intelligent mobility and connected ecosystems.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said:

“This partnership with Lenovo Connect reflects our commitment to advancing connected mobility and IoT innovation worldwide. By combining Lenovo Connect’s technology leadership with e&’s global network reach and advanced connectivity capabilities, we are delivering a robust solution that empowers businesses to scale connected services with confidence across international markets.”

Charlie Zhao, Chief Growth Officer of Lenovo Connect, said: “As demand for connected mobility and IoT solutions continues to grow, reliable global connectivity becomes increasingly critical. Our partnership with e& Carrier & Wholesale Services enables us to provide customers with seamless, secure and scalable connectivity solutions that support innovation, operational efficiency and future growth to achieve win-win results.”

The agreement also supports broader digital transformation objectives, contributing to the development of smart infrastructure, intelligent mobility and digital economy initiatives across the GCC and beyond.

About e&

e& (ADX: EAND) is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across 38 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Founded in Abu Dhabi in 1976, e& leverages its five decades legacy in advanced connectivity to deliver powerful digital solutions that unlock value and drive progress.

For enterprises and governments, e& provides mission-critical infrastructure, including sovereign cloud platforms, data centres, and AI-powered solutions to solve complex challenges and accelerate growth. For millions of customers, the Group brings world-leading connectivity together with digital services across entertainment, fintech, and superapp experiences that enrich daily life.

Driven by innovation and strengthened by global partnerships, e& delivers secure, high-performance technology that strengthens economies and expands opportunity globally.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com