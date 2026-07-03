New partnership will establish a premium digital Out-of-Home advertising network across leading retail destinations in Riyadh and Jeddah

Dubai, UAE - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Multiply Media Group (MMG), the UAE-headquartered Out-of-Home media powerhouse and a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group PJSC, today announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia through a strategic partnership with Cenomi Centers, Saudi Arabia's leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in MMG's growth strategy and establishes BackLite KSA, MMG's operating company in the Kingdom, which will manage and commercialise a premium digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising network across some of Saudi Arabia's most prominent retail and lifestyle destinations.

The network will include more than 80 digital screens across four major destinations in Riyadh and Jeddah, including the upcoming flagship developments Westfield Riyadh and Westfield Jeddah, alongside U Walk Riyadh and U Walk Jeddah.

By combining MMG's expertise in technology-enabled Out-of-Home media with Cenomi Centers' high-footfall retail destinations, the partnership will provide brands, agencies and advertisers with access to premium retail audiences through a scalable and data-driven advertising platform. The launch marks MMG’s entry into the GCC’s largest advertising market, reinforcing its position as a leading Out-of-Home media operator in the Middle East.

Jawad Hassan, Head of the Media and Communications Vertical at 2PointZero Group, said:

“The launch of BackLite KSA reflects 2PointZero Group’s strategy of building scalable platforms through strong operating businesses and high-quality partnerships. Saudi Arabia is central to our regional growth ambitions, and this partnership provides BackLite KSA with access to a portfolio of prominent destinations from the outset.”

Hassan added:

“By bringing together Multiply Media Group’s capabilities and Cenomi Centers’ market reach, we are establishing a strong foundation for BackLite KSA’s long-term expansion. The partnership strengthens 2PointZero’s media presence in the Kingdom and supports our broader ambition to build a connected and increasingly international media platform.”

James Bicknell, Group Chief Executive Officer at Multiply Media Group, said:

"Saudi Arabia is a strategic growth market for Multiply Media Group, and this partnership with Cenomi Centers marks an important milestone in our expansion. Through the launch of BackLite KSA, we are bringing our expertise in premium, technology-enabled Out-of-Home media to one of the region's most dynamic economies. Together, we are creating new opportunities for brands to engage audiences across some of Saudi Arabia's most prominent retail and lifestyle destinations while strengthening MMG's position as a leading media operator in the region."

Alison Rehill‑Erguven, Chief Executive Officer of Cenomi Centers, highlighted:

"At Cenomi Centers, we are focused on continuously enhancing the role our destinations play in people’s everyday lives. Integrating premium digital media into our environments is a natural extension of this, enabling more immersive, relevant and engaging experiences for our visitors. As we continue to evolve our portfolio into fully integrated lifestyle ecosystems, strategic partnerships such as our partnership with MMG play a key role in redefining how audiences connect with our spaces."

Dennis Michael, Chief Business Development Officer at Cenomi Centers, said:

"At Cenomi Centers, we are continually evolving our destinations to create greater value for our visitors, tenants and brand partners. This partnership with Multiply Media Group marks an important step in strengthening our retail media offering, bringing innovative, technology-enabled advertising solutions to some of Saudi Arabia's most prominent lifestyle destinations. By combining MMG's expertise in digital Out-of-Home media with our high-traffic retail environments, we are creating new opportunities for brands to engage audiences."

The partnership further reinforces Cenomi Centers' commitment to enhancing the experience offered across its destinations while unlocking innovative commercial opportunities for brand partners. By integrating advanced retail media solutions within its portfolio, Cenomi Centers continues to evolve its destinations into connected lifestyle ecosystems that deliver value for visitors, tenants and advertisers alike.

About 2PointZero

2PointZero Group PJSC is a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer, two multi-trillion-dollar sectors that power everyday life and form the foundation of the new economy. Its AI-enabled, diversified portfolio is built for efficiency, synergy, and compounding returns.

Anchored by market-leading businesses, 2PointZero drives sustainable growth through disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and digital integration, creating a resilient platform that delivers sustained performance and long-term value for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.2PointZero.com



About Multiply Media Group

Multiply Media Group (MMG) is an Out-of-Home media powerhouse driving performance and innovation across the sector. Our ambition is limitless, but our approach is precise. We invest in high-potential media assets, catalyse growth with innovation, and create synergy across our portfolio through strategic investment and smart leadership.

Headquartered in Dubai in the UAE with offices in Abu Dhabi and London, MMG unites the most impactful OOH networks under one future-focused entity. Part of the 2PointZero Group, MMG is

committed to delivering innovation, efficiency, and long-term value. We call this "Exponential Potential", and it is embedded in how we think, build, and grow.

For more information about MMG, please visit mmg.global.

About BackLite KSA

Part of Multiply Media Group, BackLite KSA is a premium Out-of-Home media company operating across Saudi Arabia. Through a strategic partnership with Cenomi Centers, the company manages and commercialises a digital advertising network spanning key lifestyle and shopping centres in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Combining premium advertising environments with technology-enabled media solutions, BackLite KSA provides brands and advertisers with opportunities to connect with audiences in key high-profile locations.

For more information, visit backlitemedia.com.

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 20 assets, with more than 4,250 stores strategically located in nine major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of over 1.2 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com