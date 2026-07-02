RIYADH - National Gas and Industrialization Co. (Gasco) announced updated prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refills across Saudi Arabia, effective Wednesday, July 1.

The company said the new prices, which include value-added tax (VAT) and transportation charges, set the cost of refilling an 11-kilogram gas cylinder at SR37, while refilling a 5-kilogram cylinder will cost SR16.82.

The price for refilling central gas tanks has also been increased to SR1.69 per liter.

The revised rates replace the unified LPG prices introduced nationwide in January, when Gasco standardized prices across all regions of the Kingdom.

Under the previous pricing structure, refilling an 11-kilogram cylinder cost SR26.23, while a 5-kilogram cylinder was priced at SR11.93. The central gas tank refill tariff was set at SR1.1770 per liter.

Gasco said the updated prices apply across the Kingdom and include both VAT and transportation costs.

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