Bahrain - Motorists in Bahrain will pay the following fuel prices from today, after approval by the Fuel Price Monitoring Committee under the kingdom’s monthly pricing mechanism.

The revised prices are as follows:

• Jayyid (91): BD0.222 per litre• Mumtaz (95): BD0.247 per litre• Super (98): BD0.362 per litre• Diesel: BD0.229 per litre

The committee also confirmed that diesel subsidies for Bahraini fishermen will continue, despite the updated pricing structure.

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