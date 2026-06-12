CASABLANCA, Morocco, Agenz, a Moroccan proptech company specializing in real estate data and transaction digitalization, announces a $5 million funding round backed by Breega, Attijariwafa Ventures and Saviu Ventures.

The investment represents an important milestone in Agenz’s mission to bring greater transparency, efficiency and accessibility to the Moroccan real estate market through technology, data and artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2021 by brothers Malik and Badr Belkeziz, Agenz has developed an integrated platform designed to support the entire real estate journey. Through valuation tools, market insights, solutions dedicated to professionals and digital transaction services, the company is reshaping the way people buy, sell and interact with real estate.

The funding comes at a time of strong momentum for the company. Since the launch of its transaction platform in 2023, Agenz has experienced rapid adoption of its solutions. In May 2026, Agenz.ma surpassed 730,000 monthly visits, strengthening its position as one of Morocco’s leading real estate platforms.

Transaction volumes handled through the platform have also grown significantly, reflecting the relevance of Agenz’s model and the value it delivers to individuals and real estate professionals.

“We believe the future of real estate will be built on the responsible use of data and artificial intelligence. Our ambition is to leverage technology to create a more transparent, secure and accessible market, while keeping user trust at the center of everything we do. This funding will allow us to accelerate this vision for the benefit of the entire Moroccan real estate ecosystem,” said Malik Belkeziz, Co-founder and CEO of Agenz.

“Agenz has built, in just a few years, the platform the Moroccan real estate sector was missing, bringing together data, tools and transactions into one seamless experience. We believe this funding will help accelerate an already ongoing transformation of the market,” said Driss Ibenmansour, Partner at Breega.

With this new funding, Agenz will accelerate product development, strengthen its investments in artificial intelligence and expand its services to support a growing community of individuals, real estate agents, developers, investors and financial institutions.