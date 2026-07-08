Outperforming Global averages in AP Physics, AP Precalculus and AP Seminar

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Yas American Academy, part of Aldar Education network, announced the AP academic results of Class of 2026, highlighting a year of remarkable achievement and sustained progress.

This year's cohort results include perfect 100% pass rates in Biology, Chemistry, Macroeconomics, and 2-D Art and Design, alongside standout performances across several other subjects that consistently outpaced global benchmarks including a 95.5% pass rate in Precalculus and 91.7% in AP Seminar.

These strong results have translated into outstanding university placements. Members of the Class of 2026 have earned offers from prestigious institutions across Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Europe, and the UAE. Notable destinations include the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, University of Sydney, Monash University, University of Glasgow, King's College London, Columbia University, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and many others. Students are pursuing diverse fields ranging from engineering and medicine to business administration and the humanities.

Top performers include Charles David Pelagio (Grade 12), who earned scores of 5 in AP Biology, AP Calculus AB, and AP Physics II; Tristan Salcedo (Grade 11), who scored 5 in both AP Precalculus and Modern World History; and Tyler Tacneng (Grade 11), who achieved 5 in AP English Language and Composition and AP Modern World History. Melvin Lavina Jr. (Grade 12) earned a 5 in AP Psychology alongside strong scores across AP Calculus AB, AP Computer Science Principles, and AP Physics II.

Amal Shahine, Director of Education at Aldar Education, said: "The Class of 2026 has made us proud. Their results highlight not only strong academic growth but also the power of a supportive, rich environment that encourages creativity, critical thinking, and resilience. At Yas American Academy, we believe education should develop not only academic excellence but also the character, resilience, and practical skills students need to lead with purpose and shape the future.

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, added: "The accomplishments of the Class of 2026 at Yas American Academy is a powerful testament to the resilience and adaptability of our students. In a year shaped by evolving examination arrangements, they demonstrated exceptional determination achieving rates that consistently outperformed global benchmarks and securing offers from world-leading universities while continuing to embrace both academic rigor and holistic growth. These results speak to the strength of our learning environments, the unwavering commitment of our educators and the trusted partnership we share with our families."

Beyond academics, Yas American Academy stands out for its exceptional holistic development and whole-child approach. Recipient of the ADEK Award for Academic Excellence in the 2025 ABT exams and the prestigious Inclusion Quality Mark 2026, the NEASC-accredited school delivers a strong American focused curriculum through inquiry-based, real-world learning. Supported by US-certified faculty with AP training and subject expertise, students enjoy 60+ co-curricular opportunities across sports, arts, and music, as well as outstanding pastoral care, on-site counseling, and SEL programs. Set within state-of-the-art facilities designed to inspire learning, wellbeing, and achievement, the academy nurtures a diverse community representing over 40 nationalities while instilling a strong sense of UAE national identity and pride. The school also provides robust graduation pathways, offering valuable connections with local businesses alongside national and global university opportunities.

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 36,000 students across 27 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Academies, part of Aldar Education’s schools’ network, one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi. It provides inspiring learning environments, combining the very best academic, arts, and sporting facilities with the highest standards of teaching. From a single school with 250 students in 2007, Aldar Academies now operates seven academies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 9,500 students.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com

About Yas American Academy

Located in Yas Island, Yas American Academy is part of Aldar Education network. The school delivers a distinctly American education with global reach. Through the Massachusetts State Curriculum, the school caters to students from Pre KG to Grade 12. Trusted by families for its proven commitment to academic progress, student wellbeing, and personalized learning, the school combines educational excellence with access to a dynamic, modern community.

For more information about Yas American Academy visit: www.yasamericanacademy.ae