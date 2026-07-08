LONDON, UK – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced a pan-African distribution agreement with BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, to bring BeyondTrust solutions to one of the world's fastest-growing cybersecurity markets.

Building on an established partnership in Asia-Pacific, the collaboration sees Westcon-Comstor become BeyondTrust’s first dedicated distribution partner with pan-African coverage, consolidating and accelerating a presence BeyondTrust has built across the continent over many years.

It comes as African channel partners look to equip customers with defences fit for AI-era cyber threats. As human, machine and AI agent identities proliferate across hybrid environments, BeyondTrust's Pathfinder Platform provides a unified architecture that secures privilege across endpoints, cloud and on-premise environments.

Under the agreement, channel partners throughout Africa gain access to the full BeyondTrust portfolio fused with Westcon-Comstor value-added services, enabling them to unlock margin-rich professional services opportunities in high-growth areas such as AI security, cloud security, modern privileged access management (PAM) and identity threat detection and response (ITDR).

Designed to enable African partners to build predictable recurring revenue through subscriptions and renewals, it opens the door to higher-value, executive-level cybersecurity conversations.

It also positions partners to capitalise on growing demand in the identity security market as compliance requirements intensify, while offering natural cross-sell opportunities and synergy with existing Westcon-Comstor vendors.

Westcon-Comstor will deploy its data-led intelligence, technical enablement and expertise in lifecycle selling to help partners land new deals and maximise revenue through expansion, adoption and renewals.

The announcement builds on a period of significant momentum for BeyondTrust in the region and beyond. Earlier this year, the company expanded the Pathfinder Platform to South Africa, India, Singapore, and the UAE, and was subsequently selected to join Project Glasswing, Anthropic's initiative to help secure critical digital infrastructure.

“This agreement with BeyondTrust gives partners throughout Africa access to a highly relevant security portfolio backed by the technical, commercial and enablement support to build meaningful opportunities around it”, said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “In a post-Mythos world, partners need security solutions that meet the demands of the AI era while enabling them to turn capability into packaged, scalable offerings that drive repeatable revenue. Bringing BeyondTrust into our vendor portfolio in Africa supports these requirements perfectly, and we look forward to building an enduring relationship.”

“In our conversations with organisations across Africa, we’re seeing identity security rise higher on the agenda than ever before, driven by a more complex threat landscape, growing regulatory pressure and the need to manage privilege more effectively across diverse environments,” said John Hathaway, Vice President Sales, META & APJ at BeyondTrust. “This partnership gives us a single, continent-wide distribution partner for the first time, and Westcon-Comstor's breadth of coverage, partner focus and security expertise make them ideally placed to help more organisations across Africa gain the privilege controls they need to stay ahead of rising identity-related risk.”

To learn more about the BeyondTrust Pathfinder Platform, visit beyondtrust.com/products.

For information on becoming a BeyondTrust partner through Westcon-Comstor in Africa, visit westconcomstor.com.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™. Identity alone doesn’t create risk. Privilege does. As human, machine, and AI agent identities explode across every environment, BeyondTrust is the only company built to discover, control, and secure privilege across all of them from a single platform. Trusted by 20,000+ customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and recognised as a multi-category leader by top industry analysts, BeyondTrust reframes identity security from a management problem into a strategic advantage.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.