Orange Jordan has announced a series of changes to its Executive Committee, including leadership appointments that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening its leadership team in line with its long-term strategic vision and business priorities.

As part of these changes, Eng. Waleed Al Doulat has been appointed Chief Wholesale and Security Officer. In 1992, Eng. Al Doulat began his journey at Orange Jordan as an Operations and Maintenance Transmission Engineer, before serving as Chief Wholesale Officer and Chief Information Technology and Networks Officer.

Simultaneously, Eng. Bruno Goes has been appointed as the new Chief Information and Data Officer. Eng. Goes has served as Chief IT Officer and Deputy Chief Information Technology and Networks Officer at Orange Jordan since March 2024, bringing over 28 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. His latest appointment reflects the company's dedication to accelerating digital transformation and advancing data-driven initiatives, including leveraging artificial intelligence as a key enabler for driving innovation and creating value across the organization.

Additionally, Eng. Aiman Sirhan has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer. Having served as the Networks Engineering Director since 2008, Eng. Sirhan brings over 26 years of specialized experience in the telecom sector, with a proven track record in technological innovation. In this new position, he will lead the company’s technological development, supporting its ongoing growth, transformation, and expansion.

Orange Jordan affirmed that these recent Executive Committee appointments, effective 1st July 2026, highlight its unwavering commitment to promoting internal talent and developing forward-thinking leaders to shape the next chapter of its journey and reinforce its position as the true responsible digital leader. The company added that the technological expertise of its Executive Committee members will help accelerate digital transformation, drive sustainable growth, and ensure long-term success.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible, and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.