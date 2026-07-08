DOHA, QATAR — Rasmal Ventures, Qatar's first venture capital firm, has appointed Narrative One as its strategic communications partner, mandating the specialist investment communications firm to lead its media relations and public positioning.

The engagement sees Narrative One embedded as the communications function for Rasmal Ventures, supporting the firm's growing presence beyond the Gulf and globally.

The appointment reflects Rasmal Ventures's position at the centre of an accelerating capital corridor between Qatar, the Gulf and the rest of the world — a market dynamic that demands communications infrastructure built for investment audiences, not general business press. Narrative One's focus on the investment sector and its expertise were central to the selection.



“We believe that great companies are built on great execution, but they break through on great storytelling — and helping our founders master that is one of the most underrated ways we add value as investors at Rasmal Ventures. We needed a partner that can operate at the same speed we do and Narrative One stood out immediately.” said Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner, Rasmal Ventures



Tarek Fouad, CEO, Narrative One, added “Rasmal is building something genuinely important — Qatar's first investment platform for cross-border venture investment at a moment when the capital corridor between the Gulf and key global markets is becoming one of the defining stories in global private markets. We are proud to be their communications partner and to help tell that story to the audiences that matter.”

About Rasmal Ventures

Rasmal Ventures is a multi-strategy investment platform and Qatar's first independent homegrown VC firm, trusted by sovereign wealth funds including Qatar Investment Authority and licensed by the Qatar Financial Centre. The firm deploys capital across the Gulf and globally, backing founders at Series A and B with a proven go-to-market path to the Middle East. Rasmal's partners were first-check investors in Careem as well as early backers of Snoonu.

rasmalventures.com

About Narrative One

Narrative One is a specialist communications firm serving the investment and tech sector across MENA and those entering the region. The firm manages communications for firms with combined $2Bn AUM and provides strategic communications, media relations, narrative development, and account management with compliance at its center and a firm understanding of the sectors needs. n1comms.com

Media Contact

Narrative One — Tarek Fouad, Founder & CEO — tfouad@n1comms.com —n1comms.com