Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has retained its leading position in Dubai’s real estate market, ranking first in both total sales value and sales volume in June 2026.

The developer recorded more than AED 3.2 billion in sales across 3,700 off-plan transactions during the month, with transaction volume more than doubling from the 1,601 sales recorded in May.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments, said: "June built on the momentum of May, with sustained demand across our portfolio and the continued trust of our local and international investors. That trust carries responsibility - one we honour through the disciplined and timely delivery of premium developments at the highest quality standards, without compromise."

Azizi continues to advance its development pipeline across Dubai, supported by a diverse portfolio of residential and mixed-use projects catering to local and international buyers.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Amruta Mittal

PR & Communication Manager

Azizi Developments

Email: amruta.mittal@azizidevelopments.com