Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Uvera, a deep-tech Saudi startup that is developing shelf-life extension and supply chain intelligence solutions for the fresh food industry, today announced the successful close of its seed funding round. The round included participation from Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures; LAB7, the venture-building arm of Aramco; Core Vision; and a group of strategic angel investors.

The funding will be used to scale commercial deployments and advance Uvera’s technology platform, which combines proprietary shelf-life extension technology with blockchain-backed traceability and IoT-powered analytics. Uvera’s solutions aim to help producers, distributors, and retailers preserve food longer, reduce waste, and operate more efficiently across the supply chain.

In addition to its investment, LAB7 will collaborate with Uvera to strengthen the technical robustness, scalability, and data integrity of its platform, supporting the continued development of its traceability, analytics, and supply chain intelligence solutions.

“This milestone reflects our efforts to address food waste at scale — and the confidence our investors have in Uvera’s ability to help deliver measurable impact,” said Dr. Asrar Damdam, Founder and CEO of Uvera. “We’re building the infrastructure for a more resilient and efficient food system, and this investment allows us to bring our technology to more partners across the value chain.”

Globally, roughly one-third of all food produced is lost or wasted, representing a significant economic cost. Uvera’s platform helps address this challenge by extending the shelf life of fresh produce while providing end-to-end visibility across the supply chain.

About Uvera

Uvera is a food preservation technology company building deep-tech solutions to reduce waste across the fresh food supply chain. By combining shelf-life extension technology with IoT-powered traceability and analytics, Uvera helps enterprise partners preserve food longer and make smarter decisions from farm to shelf. Learn more at uvera.co.

About LAB7

LAB7 is a venture builder backed by Aramco, operating within an Aramco subsidiary. Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology, LAB7 provides a system of support, collaboration, and expertise for accelerated product launch and market access. For more information: https://LAB7.com.sa/

About Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures

Morgan Stanley Inclusive & Sustainable Ventures provides early-stage innovators with access to capital and resources to help them develop and scale. Its mission is to catalyze innovation and impact by supporting early-stage startups and nonprofits that are building solutions for a more inclusive and sustainable future. For more information: https://www.morganstanley.com/about-us/inclusive-sustainable-ventures

About Core Vision

Core Vision is an investment firm focused on partnering with ambitious founders and high-growth companies across diverse sectors. Through a combination of capital, strategic guidance, and access to an extensive network, Core Vision helps entrepreneurs accelerate growth and build market-leading businesses. For more information: https://www.corevision.sa/