Najla Aleisa: The prizes reflect our ongoing commitment to promoting a savings culture and delivering exceptional banking experiences to customers.

Saba Al-Fassam: Through our Private Banking team, Gulf Bank offers AlDanah millionaire winners dedicated financial and investment consultation, supporting them in managing their winnings wisely and planning for their long-term financial future.

Yaser Sulaiman: Gulf Bank has one of the lowest minimum balances required in the banking sector to qualify for millionaire prizes.

Kuwait City, Gulf Bank has announced Mr. AHMED IBRAHIM MAHMOUD KHATIB as the latest winner of its AlDanah Millionaire Account semi-annual draw, awarding a cash prize of KD 1 million. This milestone marks the 26th millionaire in the account’s history since its launch in 1998.

The announcement further reinforces AlDanah’s long-standing position as one of Kuwait’s most prominent savings accounts, while reflecting Gulf Bank’s continued commitment to encouraging a stronger culture of saving, promoting financial awareness, and rewarding customers across different segments.

The winner’s name was announced by renowned media personality Eman Alnajem during a live broadcast on 360 FM and Gulf Bank’s social media channels. The draw also included the announcement of 10 winners, each receiving KD 1,000. All draws were conducted under the supervision of leading international audit firms RSM and Grant Thornton, underscoring Gulf Bank’s commitment to transparency, credibility, and strong governance standards across its customer reward programmes.

Commenting on the occasion, Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer at Gulf Bank, said: “At Gulf Bank, we are proud to continue offering the AlDanah Millionaire account as one of our flagship products, providing customers with exceptional opportunities to win life-changing cash prizes while promoting the importance of long-term saving.”

She added: “Reaching the 26th AlDanah millionaire since 1998 is a testament to the trust our customers place in Gulf Bank. It also reflects our continued commitment to strengthening financial awareness, encouraging a sustainable culture of saving, and delivering a distinguished banking experience that supports customers in achieving their aspirations.”

Aleisa congratulated the KD 1 million winner and expressed her appreciation to all customers who have chosen the AlDanah Millionaire account as part of their financial journey. She also wished customers continued success in the upcoming draws across the account’s various prize categories.

She noted that Gulf Bank remains focused on providing customers with meaningful opportunities that can positively impact their lives, while reinforcing the Bank’s role as a trusted financial partner in Kuwait. Through products such as the AlDanah Millionaire account, Gulf Bank continues to support customers in building stronger savings habits and pursuing their long-term financial goals.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the AlDanah proposition, Gulf Bank introduced a new draw structure, increasing the total prize value to KD 3,500,000. The new structure includes a grand prize of KD 1,500,000 and five winners of KD 200,000 each across five separate draws throughout the year.

For her part, Saba AlFassam, Assistant General Manager of Priority Banking at Gulf Bank, said: “Through its Private Banking team, Gulf Bank offers AlDanah millionaire winners dedicated financial and investment consultation, supporting them in managing their winnings wisely and planning for their long-term financial future.”

She added that Gulf Bank remains committed to providing distinguished wealth management services that are tailored to customers’ evolving needs and aligned with their lifestyles. These services are designed to offer customers a more personalised banking experience, while enabling them to conduct their banking transactions with ease, convenience, and confidence.

Meanwhile, Yaser Sulaiman, Executive Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, said: “Gulf Bank applies the highest standards of transparency in AlDanah draws. Winners of prizes below KD 50,000 are excluded from all draws for three months, while winners of prizes above KD 50,000 are excluded from all draws for one year, after which they become eligible to participate again.”

He added that AlDanah account customers benefit from several distinctive advantages, including being part of the only account in Kuwait that carries forward winning chances from the previous year to the following year. This feature forms part of a customer loyalty programme designed to reward customers for their continued relationship with Gulf Bank.

Sulaiman also highlighted that Gulf Bank offers one of the lowest minimum balance requirements in the Kuwaiti banking sector for eligibility to win millionaire prizes, with customers able to participate with a minimum balance of only KD 200. Customers’ chances of winning increase as their savings grow and as they maintain their balances for longer periods. The account also provides flexibility, allowing customers to deposit and withdraw funds while maintaining eligibility for the draws.

All AlDanah cash prizes are deposited directly into winners’ Gulf Bank accounts as a single lump-sum payment, providing customers with immediate access to their winnings and a seamless banking experience.

10 Monthly Winners Receive KD 1,000 Each

As part of its ongoing commitment to rewarding customers, Gulf Bank also announced 10 winners in the monthly draw for June, with each winner receiving KD 1,000. The draw was conducted under the supervision of international audit firms, further reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to transparency.

The 10 winners are:

SALAH SALEM JASEM AL KANDARI KHALIL EBRAHEEM ABDULKREEM ALSAFAER LAILA YOUSSEF ATTIA GURGUIS TALAL ABDULLAH ABBAS ABUL RIHAM ABBAS NAEEM FAISAL MOHAMMED HASAN AHMAD MESHAAL KASHAN RAKAN ALDFERI ZENA NAJEB EBRAHEM ALWEQUYAN SHUROUQ ABDULLAH HASAN ALOMAIM MONA ABDULHAMED KHALEEL ALQATTAN

Inspiring Stories from AlDanah Millionaires

During the event, Najla Aleisa highlighted several inspiring experiences of previous AlDanah Millionaire winners, noting how the prizes contributed to helping customers achieve their ambitions and financial goals. She also emphasized the diversity of winners over the years, including adults and children, Kuwaitis and non-Kuwaitis, as well as both women and men.

These stories reflect the wider impact of the AlDanah Millionaire account, not only as a savings account, but also as a platform that encourages customers to save consistently while giving them the opportunity to win significant cash prizes.

Upcoming AlDanah Draws

KD 1,500,000 Last date to deposit and enter the draw: September 30, 2026 Draw date: February 10, 2027

KD 200,000 Last date to deposit and enter the draw: June 30, 2026 Draw date: September 9, 2026

KD 200,000 Last date to deposit and enter the draw: August 31, 2026 Draw date: November 11, 2026

KD 200,000 Last date to deposit and enter the draw: October 31, 2026 Draw date: January 13, 2027



AlDanah Millionaire Account in Numbers

Since its launch, the AlDanah Millionaire account has achieved several key milestones:

1998: Launch year of the AlDanah Millionaire Account

Approximately KD 59 million in total AlDanah prizes awarded since launch

5,883 customers have won prizes since the account was launched

26 millionaires have been created through AlDanah since launch

Recognised twice globally by Guinness World Records for the largest cash prize linked to a bank account

One of the lowest minimum balance requirements in the banking sector for participation in millionaire draws, at KD 200

“Let’s Be Aware” Campaign Featured During the Draw

As part of its commitment to strengthening financial literacy in Kuwait, Gulf Bank ensured the presence of the Diraya “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign during the draw. The campaign, supervised by the Central Bank of Kuwait in cooperation with the Kuwait Banking Association, was featured through awareness messages broadcast during the live event.

This initiative reflects Gulf Bank’s ongoing support for national efforts to promote financial awareness, responsible banking behaviour, fraud prevention, and a stronger culture of saving across all segments of society.

About Gulf Bank:

Gulf Bank is one of the leading conventional banks in Kuwait with KD 8.0 billion in total assets as of 31 March 2026 and provides a wide range of services including consumer banking, wholesale banking, treasury, and financial services through its large network of 45 branches and over 260 ATMs in Kuwait.

For more information, please visit www.e-gulfbank.com