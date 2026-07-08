Manama, The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) hosted an Open Day at its campus for high school students and their parents, introducing them to undergraduate and foundation pathways available in Bahrain.

The event aimed to help prospective students explore their academic options, understand the programmes offered through BIBF’s international university partnerships, and make informed decisions about their next step after school.

During the Open Day, students were introduced to the academic programmes delivered by BIBF in partnership with Bangor University, as well as programmes offered in collaboration with the University of London, including degrees with academic direction from the London School of Economics (LSE). BIBF also presented its International Foundation Programme (IFP), which prepares students for entry into undergraduate studies.

The programme included direct meetings with faculty members and programme representatives, along with discussions with current students and alumni. This gave visitors a closer look at academic life at BIBF, student support, and the career pathways linked to the programmes offered.

Students and parents also took part in a guided campus tour, where they explored classrooms, facilities, and support services. The event also featured an interactive session delivered by AI expert Ameen Al Tajer, which focused on the impact of emerging technologies on the future of jobs and the skills students will need in the labour market.

Commenting on the event, Dr Haifaa Khalaf, Head of Academic Studies Centre at BIBF, said:

“BIBF organises events such as the Open Day to help students and parents better understand the educational opportunities available in Bahrain, and to support them in making well-informed academic decisions at an early stage. Our partnerships with leading UK universities allow students to pursue internationally recognised qualifications, in line with global academic standards, without the need to study abroad.”

She added: “At the BIBF, we are focused on preparing Bahrain’s graduates and professionals for what the industry needs today and in the years ahead. This means giving them strong technical knowledge in banking and finance, while also building the skills that are becoming essential in the workplace, including data analytics, fintech, critical thinking, and ethical leadership.”

During the Open Day, students were also able to benefit from an application fee waiver, take part in interactive activities, and join raffle draws. The event gave them a direct opportunity to experience BIBF’s learning environment and explore the academic pathways available to them.

The initiative forms part of BIBF’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of higher education opportunities in Bahrain and provide academic pathways that meet labour market needs while preparing students for the future.