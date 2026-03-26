Bahrain’s housing demand has come under the spotlight, with a record 29,000 applications submitted in 2025.

The statistics were revealed in a written response from Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi to a parliamentary question raised by Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman Khalid Bu Onk.

Ms Al Romaihi stated that 17,190 housing services have been allocated across Bahrain during the current legislative term, while 2,520 applications were cancelled for failing to meet eligibility requirements.

“Cancellations were primarily due to permanent residency, change in marital status, surpassing income thresholds or owning land,” she said.

She further noted that 820 cases failed residency criteria, 842 were linked to marital status changes and 812 involved property ownership.

The minister also highlighted that applicants may reactivate cancelled requests within two years, provided they meet the required conditions.

Regarding older applications, the minister confirmed that cases dating back to 2004 and earlier are being addressed through a structured plan offering multiple solutions, including housing allowances, apartments and financing packages.

“We are committed to ensuring fairness by allocating services based on seniority, while also providing alternative options to accelerate access to housing,” she said.

The ministry additionally outlined details about Category Five applications, which are primarily designated for divorced, widowed or single women without dependents. A total of 77 applications were allocated under this category last year.

“Eligibility is subject to strict criteria, including age and income thresholds, with benefits limited to temporary housing,” Ms Al Romaihi added, noting that recent amendments have raised the income cap and expanded eligibility.

She also emphasised that applications can now be submitted and tracked electronically, with applicants notified at every stage, including receiving clear reasons in cases of rejection.

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