Eagle Hills Diyar, the pioneer behind the iconic Marassi Al Bahrain, has said the fast-selling Marassi Park, a residential development on the Grand Boulevard, has reached 40% of construction, with completion set for end of Q3, 2023.

The Marassi Park project has established initial construction works, with enabling work encompassing site preparation, access routes and the raft foundation.

The 10-storey building is currently casted up to level 9, with an estimated completion of the superstructure by the end of June 2022. The blockwork, aluminium, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works are currently in progress, and a mock-up will be ready by end of August 2022. The total site area will cover 7,333 sq m and a gross floor area (GFA) of 25,500 sq m.

Total of 249 units

Designed by Gulf House Engineering (GHE) architecture firm, Marassi Park will consist of one building with three connected blocks housing a total of 249 units. Residents of the project will have close access to the Marassi beach front, as well as several nearby amenities including a gymnasium, adult’s and children’s swimming pools and a 2-kilometre promenade, in addition to being in close proximity to the upcoming Marassi Galleria Mall. Future residents can obtain financing from an array of mortgage options available at their preferred bank.

Commenting on the progression of the project, Dr Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, said: “We look forward to seeing it fully realised upon its completion date. With its array of facilities, Marassi Park will surely be the next residential hub for a new generation of families and future residents of the Marassi Al Bahrain development.”

