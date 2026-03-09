MANAMA: The Bahraini Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced on Sunday that three people were injured and material damage was caused to a university building in the Muharraq area, northeast of Bahrain, as a result of missile fragments falling.

The Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported that the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force confirmed that the use of ballistic missiles and drones to target civilian facilities and private property constitutes a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter, and that these random criminal attacks represent a direct threat to regional peace and security.