Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Amsa Hospitality and Artal Hotels announce the signing of hotel management agreements for three properties in Riyadh, as well as a memorandum of understanding between Hyatt and Artal Hotels, in connection with plans for the hotels to join Hyatt’s portfolio of brands. The announcement reflects the growing collaboration between Saudi companies and global hospitality players, as the Kingdom’s hotel sector continues to attract rising regional and international interest.

The signing covers three properties in Riyadh’s Al Muhammadiyah, Al Sahafa, and Al Nafel districts, comprising one new-build hotel and two brand conversions.

Currently under development in Al Nafel, the planned all-suite hotel is expected to offer 70 units ranging from 35 to 72 square meters, plus a restaurant and a café. The second property, in Al Sahafa, is anticipated to comprise 131 rooms and suites, including a royal suite, as well as a restaurant, two large meeting rooms, a gym, and a spa. The third property, located on Takhassusi Street in Al Muhammadiyah, is expected to offer 99 keys, from deluxe rooms to executive suites, alongside two dining venues, five event spaces, and leisure and wellness facilities.

Aamir Riaz, Chief Operating Officer of Amsa Hospitality, said: “At Amsa Hospitality, we are focused on operating hotels that respond to clear market demand in Saudi Arabia’s most active destinations. These hotel management agreements with Artal Hotels reflect our confidence in Riyadh’s continued growth as a hospitality hub, while bringing together local Saudi expertise, strong ownership, and the reach of Hyatt’s global brand portfolio.”

Fahad Al Khunaini, Chief Executive Officer at Artal Hotels, commented: “In selecting Amsa Hospitality to manage these properties, we have secured a partner with proven experience in operating hotels under global brands while adapting them to the local Saudi environment. The team at Amsa Hospitality has demonstrated the ability to bring these elements together in a way that supports guest experience and commercial performance. We are confident this collaboration and the strength of Hyatt brands will create long-term value for all three properties.”

Briana Swift, Vice President Development for Saudi Arabia at Hyatt, added: “For Hyatt, working with knowledgeable local owners and operators is important as we continue to thoughtfully grow our presence in the Kingdom. Through this memorandum of understanding with Artal Hotels, we anticipate working with experienced industry players who understand how to protect the strength of our brands while shaping experiences that resonate with both domestic travelers and visitors to Riyadh from around the world.”

The properties are expected to open and be rebranded in phases, with all three anticipated to operate under Hyatt’s global brand portfolio by the end of 2026.

About Amsa Hospitality

Founded in 2020, Amsa Hospitality has pioneered as the first Saudi-born startup redefining the hospitality sector, with a special emphasis on Arabian hospitality. The company’s mission is to smoothly integrate the rich, ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and welcoming into the contemporary world. Collaborating with selected partners, Amsa Hospitality addresses the numerous opportunities and challenges facing today's hotel industry.

For more information, visit amsahospitality.com

About Artal Hotels

Artal Hotels was established in 2019 as a fully-Saudi-owned company with a vision to deliver integrated hotel management, operations, and hospitality development services in line with the highest industry standards. Since its inception, Artal Hotels has built a strong reputation in the hospitality sector thanks to its team of experienced hospitality professionals specializing in hotel operations, revenue management, sales and marketing, guest experience, and human resources. Artal Hotels is committed to implementing international best practices while aligning with the evolving needs of the Saudi hospitality market and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 83 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt® , Alila® , Miraval® , Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt® ; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz® , Thompson Hotels® , The Standard® , Dream® Hotels, The StandardX® , Breathless Resorts & Spas® , JdV by Hyatt® , Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva® , Hyatt Zilara® , Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts® , and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt® , Hyatt Regency® , Destination by Hyatt® , Hyatt Centric® , Hyatt Vacation Club® , and Hyatt® ; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt® , Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place® , Hyatt House® , Hyatt Studios® , Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations® , Mr & Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club® , Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

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Media Contacts

Miret Padovani

PR Consultant, Amsa Hospitality

pr@amsahospitality.com