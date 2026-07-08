Cairo: At an international ceremony organized by COFICERT under the auspices of the IGSF at the EURONEXT headquarters, Paris Stock Exchange, Beltone Holding officially received MSI 20000 certification, recognizing the quality of its financial governance, its financial position, and the strength of its economic fundamentals.

The international event brought together officials and delegations from around twenty countries, with representatives from the European Commission, the World Bank, the OECD, and the EU Global Facility in attendance, underscoring the strategic importance of financial and extra-financial certifications in the development of international trade and the strengthening of market confidence.

The MSI 20000 certification confirms Beltone Holding's conformity with international standards relating to financial governance, based on the assessment of two key areas: financial soundness and financial performance. The certification serves as an indicator of financial maturity, reinforcing the group's credibility and appeal among creditors, investors, partners, and the various stakeholders within its ecosystem. The MSI 20000 certification delivered to Beltone stands as a driver of trust, growth, and development at the national, regional, and international levels.

On this occasion, Beltone Holding also announced the official launch of its certification process for the AML 30001 standard, dedicated to combating financial crime, specifically money laundering and terrorist financing. This dual announcement illustrates Beltone Holding's commitment to the strictest international practices in responsible governance, regulatory conformity, and sustainable finance.

"The MSI 20000 certification is an internationally recognized financial quality endorsement awarded following a rigorous independent assessment of financial strength, governance, and overall financial performance. It is grounded in advanced financial analytics and evaluates key dimensions including profitability, resilience, and financial sustainability against globally benchmarked standards.

For Beltone Holding, this certification affirms the strength and robustness of its financial foundations, the effectiveness of its governance framework, and the discipline embedded in its financial management practices. It reinforces the Group’s position as a financially solid, well-governed, and investment-ready institution, built on consistent financial strength and institutional resilience. More importantly, it reflects Beltone’s ongoing commitment to Empowering Growth, supported by a strong financial platform capable of sustaining expansion, value creation, and long-term strategic execution." said Shahir Nashed, Group Chief Financial Officer & Group Deputy CEO of Beltone Holding.

Through this international recognition achieved at EURONEXT Europe's leading financial market and the third largest in the world. Beltone Holding confirms its position as a key player in the financial sector, driven by sustainable, responsible growth in line with the most demanding international standards.

Beltone Holding

(EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading pan-African group headquartered in Egypt, with operations spanning eight countries across North and Sub-Saharan Africa. Empowering growth across every market it serves, Beltone offers a diversified and integrated platform of businesses including leasing and factoring, mortgage finance, consumer finance, SMEs, microfinance, asset management, securities brokerage, investment banking, private equity, venture capital, data science and AI solutions, as well as HR consultancy, recruitment, talent management, and tailored learning and development programs. Through its digital-led platform, the group provides savings services, and mobile payment solutions, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth across the African continent.

For more information: www.beltoneholding.com

​​​​​​​Investor Relations: ir@beltoneholding.com