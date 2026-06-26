H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), chaired a meeting of the council to discuss the next phase of Dubai’s media development, with a focus on enhancing competitiveness, efficiency and readiness, and strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and content creation.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed approved the launch of ‘Dubai Business’, a new business media platform that will be launched under Dubai Media Incorporated, in a strategic move aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position in the global media landscape and communicating its economic vision to international audiences. The initiative reflects the city’s growing status as one of the world’s leading economic centres and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said, “As a rapidly growing global destination for investment and innovation, Dubai requires a media that keeps pace with its remarkable momentum and conveys its achievements to the world with accurate information and in-depth analysis. The new platform will convey Dubai’s economic success story to the world, track global shifts, and highlight the opportunities it offers to investors and entrepreneurs worldwide.”

“Dubai has always seen media as a key partner in development. ‘Dubai Business’ is set to further strengthen the emirate’s global economic standing, delivering high-quality, data-driven content and insights that reflect Dubai’s position as a leading global economic centre and its ability to shape future opportunities,” he added.

The meeting also outlined the objectives of the new platform, aligned with the vision of Dubai Media Incorporated to develop specialised media and strengthen its presence in key sectors that drive economic growth. The platform will offer integrated, high-quality economic content grounded in data, analysis and forward-looking insights.

Its launch reflects Dubai’s commitment to investing in capabilities that enhance its global media presence and reinforce its position as a leading hub across key sectors, including finance and business, the digital economy, technology, artificial intelligence, aviation, logistics and real estate.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said the launch of “Dubai Business” is part of the ongoing development of Dubai Media Incorporated. She noted that Dubai today leads global competitiveness indicators across economic sectors, driven by its role as a major hub for global trade and a leading centre for business, financial services, technology and innovation.

She added that the new business platform will present a clear image of Dubai’s stature to the world by showcasing its economic and investment landscape, reinforcing its role as a key player in the global economy.

The meeting also reviewed the agenda of the “Gaming Retreat”, set to take place next week, which will explore major opportunities in the gaming sector with participation from leading local and global gaming companies. The retreat will build on the Dubai Media Council’s efforts, through the Dubai Films and Games Commission and the Dubai Gaming Committee, to develop a comprehensive, globally competitive gaming ecosystem in Dubai.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, said Dubai continues to build a future-ready media ecosystem that supports its economic ambitions and long-term vision for sustainable economic growth.

She noted that media is a strategic enabler of development, playing a vital role in strengthening Dubai's global position, enhancing its economic competitiveness, and supporting efforts to attract investment and talent in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

She added that the Council is placing particular emphasis on high-growth sectors such as gaming, which has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar global industry. She said Dubai has the foundational strengths to establish itself as a leading international gaming hub.

The meeting also discussed the outcomes of the recent Media Retreat, which brought together leading figures and decision-makers across advertising and marketing, film, gaming and digital media. The retreat, aimed at shaping the next phase of the industry’s growth and enhancing future readiness, brought together more than 100 executives and decision-makers to discuss ways to enhance key growth drivers, including infrastructure, talent development, regulation, innovation and investment.

The meeting was attended by Council members Aisha Miran, Malek Al Malek, Hala Badri, Mohammed Al Mulla, Younus Al Nasser, Arif Amiri, and Khalfan Juma Belhoul.