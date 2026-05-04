Doha: Media City Qatar has surpassed 500 licensed companies, reflecting sustained growth across its media and creative industries as companies continue to choose Doha as a base for their operations.

In a press release Sunday, Media City Qatar said that the milestone represents a 60 percent increase since the start of 2026 and a fivefold increase since 2024, reflecting sustained momentum across key sectors including Gaming & Interactive; Screen, Broadcast & Music; and Tech, Digital & Social.

It added that approximately 60 percent of its licensed companies classified as startups, while nearly 70 percent of Media City Qatar's licensed companies come from outside the Middle East, underscoring its position as a truly international hub for the global media industry.

CEO of Media City Qatar, Hamad Omar Al Mannai said: "Surpassing 500 licensed companies reflects the strong momentum behind Media City Qatar and the growing confidence in Doha as a hub for media and innovation. This growth has supported the creation of around 1,250 jobs and continues to strengthen the creative sector's contribution to Qatar's GDP, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030."

Building on this momentum, Media City Qatar is expanding InsideNext with a new video mini-documentary format. Previously featured through website profile stories and social media posts, the InsideNext series follows individual licensed companies, focusing on the founders and teams behind them as they transition from early-stage ambition to measurable growth.

The statement further added that the Media City Qatar offers a streamlined and business-friendly environment designed to support companies at every stage of growth. Media City Qatar also allows 100 percent foreign ownership, zero income tax, no customs duties, helping companies to focus on creating and scaling their operations.

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