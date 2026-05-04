Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 1.07% to 52,312.7 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 1.86% to 5,642.96 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 1.64% to 5,853.21 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the session higher by 1.96% at 14,303.84 points and by 1.80% at 19,943.47 points, respectively.

A total of 2.295 billion shares were traded at EGP 10.479 billion over 259,960 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.717 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 85.78% of total trading transactions, while institutions equaled 14.21% of trading.

Egyptian traders dominated 94.9% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 3.71% and 1.39%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 259.133 million. Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 36.363 million and EGP 222.770 million, respectively.