The Commercial International Bank (CIB) has introduced a new suite of three-year savings certificates offering competitive returns and flexible payout structures, aimed at customers seeking either stable or market-linked income.

The offering includes a fixed-rate certificate with an annual return of 17.5%, disbursed monthly, providing a predictable income stream insulated from interest rate fluctuations. The minimum subscription is set at EGP 50,000.

CIB has also launched a daily variable-rate certificate with an annual return of up to 19.25%, linked to the corridor rate set by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), at a margin of 0.25% above it. Returns are paid on a daily basis, allowing immediate access to accrued earnings. The minimum subscription for this product is EGP 1,000.

In addition, the bank introduced a monthly variable certificate offering an annual return of 19.5%, currently among the highest for variable instruments, priced at a margin of 0.50% above the corridor rate. Returns are paid monthly, enabling customers to benefit from potential upward movements in interest rates. The minimum subscription is EGP 1,000.

CIB noted that the certificates provide flexible redemption options. Variable-rate certificates may be redeemed after six months, with early redemption fees starting at 2.5% in the first year, declining to 2% in the second year and 1% in the third.

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