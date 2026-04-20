Qatar - Media City Qatar and satellite operator Es'hailSat have signed an MoU to enhance broadcasting capacity and digital media infrastructure for companies operating under the Media City umbrella. Es'hailSat will draw on its satellite communications expertise to offer licensed entities a range of services covering broadcast and playout, satellite capacity, signal transmission, and backup and disaster recovery.

Media City Qatar, in return, will open market access for Es'hailSat and provide regulatory, onboarding, and joint marketing support. The partnership will also look at opportunities in OTT services, media and esports hubs, and emerging technologies including AI and satellite broadcasting, with a focus on delivering quality Arabic and international content.

Media City Qatar CEO Hamad Omar Al Mannai said the tie-up would enable companies to distribute content more reliably and extend their reach across regional and global markets.

Es'hailSat President and CEO Ali Ahmed Al Kuwari echoed this, stressing his company's commitment to a robust, flexible platform that empowers partners to serve diverse audiences. The agreement forms part of Media City Qatar's broader drive to upgrade infrastructure for its more than 500 licensed companies, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

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