Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has issued a Royal Decree mandating the creation of a new special economic zone in the Muscat Governorate dedicated to artificial intelligence. This newly established area shall be officially known as the Special Artificial Intelligence Zone. According to the decree, the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) is responsible for appointing the entity that will manage, operate, and develop the zone.

This appointment will be conducted in close coordination with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. Furthermore, projects located within this zone will benefit from various incentives, advantages, and tax exemptions as provided by the Law of Special Economic Zones and Free Zones. This initiative aims to streamline the growth of advanced technologies and provide comprehensive facilities to international and local investors.