DUBAI - The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), has launched an AI project to enhance labour market productivity.

Artificial intelligence technologies, smart algorithms, and robotics power the project, in line with the new government work system for implementing Agentic AI models in operations, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative aims to attract more professional talent and skilled workers, to satisfy the demands of the modern economy and consolidate the UAE's standing as a global environment that attracts talent.

The project boosts efforts to achieve national objectives for transitioning towards a more productive, diversified, and balanced labour market and enhancing talent attraction in response to a comprehensive global shift in work and production.

The project, which will be initiated at the beginning of May, relies on objective evaluation mechanisms and a set of indicators related to applicants for work permits. These indicators include professional skills, education level, experience, and acquired knowledge.

It is part of a framework designed to increase productivity, enhance labour market efficiency, and support the development of a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.