AI firm Perplexity is planning to ​go public in ⁠2028 regardless of how the market receives the listings ‌of Anthropic and OpenAI, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an interview ​with CEO Aravind Srinivas.

* "Agnostic of these two companies, we were ​planning for something in ​2028, so that still remains the case," Srinivas told CNBC in an interview.

* OpenAI confidentially filed ⁠for a U.S. IPO earlier on Monday, following Anthropic's filing last week. Elon Musk's SpaceX is also preparing to go public on Friday.

* "I certainly think there will be ​ripple ‌effects if they don't ⁠go well, ⁠like there is no sugar coating on that. The SpaceX IPO ​this week will definitely be a ‌leading indicator of how Anthropic or ⁠OpenAI will go out," Srinivas told CNBC.

* "I think it's important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they’re doing well," Srinivas added.

* "By consistently holding 2028 as our earliest date for an IPO, Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, high-growth business," Chief ‌Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko told Reuters in an ⁠emailed statement.

* In 2025, addressing speculation ​about Perplexity's finances, Srinivas said the company was not running out of money and had no plans to go public ​before 2028. (Reporting ‌by Natalia Bueno Rebolledo in Mexico ⁠City, additional reporting by Angela ​Christy M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)