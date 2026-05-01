ABU DHABI - ADGM today announced that Rokos Capital Management (RCM) has opened a new office in Abu Dhabi after receiving its Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

RCM’s new Abu Dhabi office is located in the Sky Tower within ADGM’s jurisdiction and further expands the firm’s international footprint, which includes existing offices in London, New York, and Singapore.

Chris Irish, Head of Middle East and Head of Finance at Rokos Capital Management, said, “Securing our full regulatory licence in ADGM is a significant milestone in RCM’s development in the region. We look forward to building on this as we expand our team and deepen our engagement with local investors and partners.”

Established in 2015, ADGM has grown into a leading and the fastest growing financial centre in the region, providing a robust legal framework aligned with international standards. This provides certainty, confidence, and connectivity with opportunities across Abu Dhabi and the broader region for global firms and investors.

Supported by Abu Dhabi’s economic stability, pro-business environment, and long-term diversification agenda, ADGM continues to attract a growing range of international financial institutions seeking access to regional and global markets.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said, “We congratulate Rokos Capital Management on receiving its FSP and on establishing its Abu Dhabi office. RCM’s entry further strengthens ADGM’s growing ecosystem of leading global financial institutions, underpinned by a transparent, outcomes-focused regulatory framework and a compelling ecosystem for managers to serve regional and international clients. We continue to see strong momentum in firms choosing to set up in ADGM, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination of choice for global investors and a gateway to opportunities across the region.”