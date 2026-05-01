Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is set to participate in the fifth edition of the Make it in the Emirates exhibition, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 4 to 7 May 2026, reinforcing its role in advancing the UAE’s industrial landscape and attracting high-value investments.

As part of its participation, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad will join a panel discussion titled “Industrial Zones as Engines of Growth: Powering the UAE’s Industrial and Investment”, where he will share insights on how integrated economic zones are enabling sustainable industrial expansion and supporting long-term investor confidence.

The economic zone will also mark the occasion by signing lease agreements with companies across manufacturing and industrial sectors, highlighting continued demand for Ras Al Khaimah as a base for business growth.

During the exhibition, RAKEZ will showcase its comprehensive ecosystem designed to support investors across diverse industrial sectors. This includes advanced infrastructure, tailored solutions, and value-added services that enable businesses to establish, operate, and scale efficiently. With around 1,000 manufacturing companies operating within RAKEZ across sectors such as packaging, F&B, automotive, aviation, construction, and defence, the economic zone continues to contribute to Ras Al Khaimah’s broader manufacturing base of around 3,400 companies.

Companies operating within RAKEZ benefit from a cost-competitive environment, with development costs approximately 10% lower and operating costs around 50% lower than the regional average. In addition, seamless connectivity through ports and airports ensures efficient global market access, while an ecosystem built around sustainability supports businesses in translating ESG ambitions into practical operations. Networking platforms and B2B matchmaking initiatives further enable collaboration and growth within the business community.

Jallad said: “Our presence at Make it in the Emirates reflects the growing role we play in shaping the UAE’s economic future. What we are seeing today is a strong shift towards long-term, value-driven investment, where businesses are looking for stability, efficiency, and the ability to scale with confidence. At RAKEZ, we continue to focus on creating an environment where manufacturers and industrial players can operate with clarity, expand sustainably, and connect to global markets with ease.”

He added: “Through our integrated ecosystem and close engagement with our business community, we are enabling companies at every stage of their journey to grow and evolve. This is aligned with the UAE’s broader industrial vision and our ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives such as Operation 300bn.”

As RAKEZ continues to strengthen its presence at national platforms, its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 underscores its commitment to attracting high-quality investments, supporting industrial growth, and enabling local manufacturers to expand regionally and globally.

Industrialists can connect with the RAKEZ team at Make It In the Emirates from 4 to 7 May at Stand 7-EN22 in Hall 7 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

