AJMAN - Ajman Chamber has launched the Industrial Facilities Visitation Programme to empower national industry and strengthen effective cooperation between the public and private sectors, in cooperation with the Ajman Department of Finance and the Ajman Transport Authority.

The initiative aims to enhance integration between government entities and national factories by providing government bodies with direct insight into the advanced quality, efficiency and innovation of Ajman’s industrial products.

The initiative also seeks to highlight the advanced production capabilities of national factories to enhance their competitiveness and increase their inclusion within the government procurement system. It additionally offers procurement specialists a direct opportunity to review the standards of quality and excellence adopted by industrial facilities and assess their alignment with government requirements.

The chamber launched the programme with a visit to Al Rahi Foodstuff Factory. The delegation included Jamila Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Department, and Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of Government Communication at Ajman Chamber, alongside procurement officials from various government entities in Ajman.

During the visit, the delegation toured the production lines, reviewed the technologies used and assessed product quality. Discussions also covered opportunities for direct cooperation and ways to strengthen the presence of the factory’s products within the government procurement framework.

Jamila Al Nuaimi said the programme aims to organise a series of direct field visits to leading national factories in Ajman to support them, enhance their competitiveness in the local market and enable them to secure a greater share of government procurement contracts.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi said the visitation programme aligns with the objectives of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, a national strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the industrial sector and increasing its contribution to the national economy.

He added that the programme provides a dynamic platform for national factories to showcase their production capabilities and establish direct partnerships that strengthen their position in the local market.