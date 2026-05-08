AJMAN - Ajman Chamber concluded its participation in the “Make it in the Emirates”, within the Ajman Government pavilion, by holding a series of bilateral meetings with government and private entities, as well as investors, aimed at exploring prospects for joint cooperation, strengthening strategic partnerships, promoting Ajman’s industrial and competitive advantages, and showcasing promising investment opportunities in the emirate’s industrial sector.

Mohammed Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, said Ajman Chamber was keen to hold direct meetings with decision-makers, business leaders and investors to promote Ajman’s key industrial sectors, including food industries, health products, agricultural products, refining, chemicals and petrochemicals, in a way that enhances investment attraction and opens new horizons for expansion and access to foreign markets.

He noted that Ajman’s industrial sector is characterised by momentum, diversity and the availability of investment opportunities.

Al Janahi added that membership of industrial establishments in Ajman reached around 460 during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the sector’s continued growth and investors’ confidence in the emirate’s business environment, supported by Ajman’s advanced infrastructure, strategic location and investment-friendly facilities, alongside Ajman Chamber’s ongoing efforts to support industrial establishments and enhance their competitiveness.

Jamila Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support Department, said Ajman Chamber seeks to diversify its participation in international exhibitions and platforms through the involvement of its private sector members, with the aim of promoting members’ products and services, strengthening their presence in regional and global markets, and building quality partnerships that support business growth and enhance the competitiveness of the private sector in the emirate.

She added that the “Make it in the Emirates” provided an interactive space bringing together leading manufacturers, investors and entrepreneurs from around the world, enabling the exchange of expertise and the presentation of successful experiences in the industrial sector, as well as offering insights into the latest future trends in advanced industries and modern technologies.

She noted that such initiatives contribute to enhancing opportunities for cooperation and expanding commercial and industrial networks for private sector establishments.