FUJAIRAH: Fujairah Creative City has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering national talent and fostering a supportive environment for innovators and start-ups, in line with the emirate’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading global destination for the creative economy.

The city is developing an integrated suite of investment and professional solutions to assist creatives in media, arts, and design in transforming ideas into sustainable economic projects. This initiative contributes to GDP growth and the diversification of sectors based on knowledge and innovation.

Supporting creative talent remains a strategic priority, forming part of broader efforts to establish Fujairah as a dynamic hub for the creative economy. By converting creative potential into effective economic assets, the city aligns itself with the National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries.

Through its development plans, the city also seeks to attract high-quality investments in the media and digital sectors, with a focus on integrating advanced technologies to enhance creative content.

This ensures alignment with evolving global market demands and strengthens the emirate’s competitiveness as a destination for business and innovation.