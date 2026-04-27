SHARJAH: Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), the Centre has launched its Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund.

A fast-tracked financial, operational, and marketing support for Sharjah-based startups and SMEs, the fund enables founders to navigate current market dynamics with resilience and sustain their operations with confidence.

It supports businesses in key sectors, including manufacturing, food security, and healthcare, which play an important role in maintaining economic stability.

The Fund is aligned with the “Proud of UAE” campaign, contributing to broader efforts to support business continuity and economic stability.

Applications are now open, with a fast-tracked evaluation process designed to speed up funding decisions and ensure timely access to support. The Fund offers equity-free, non-repayable grants, alongside a support programme and market visibility opportunities. Sheraa aims to mobilise up to AED5 million with the support of its strategic partners across government and private sector entities.

The Fund is designed to support established businesses facing current challenges, helping them maintain operations and move forward with confidence. Startups and SMEs can apply via https://sheraa.ae/erf

The initiative is delivered through a collaborative model, bringing together strategic partners to support Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through a shared commitment to its continued growth. The Fund focuses on supporting viable businesses that contribute to long-term economic resilience and stability.

The fund is supported by Beeah Group, CE- Ventures, National Paints, Al Midfa Investments Group, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Careem, RAK BANK, Floward, Alaan, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Sharjah Roads & Transport Authority, Sharjah Majid Al Futtaim, Emirates Petroleum Company P.J.S.C, Publicis Groupe, Entrepreneur Middle East, and Inc. Arabia, Paymob.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, “Sharjah’s vision, aligned with the broader direction of the UAE, is rooted in building a resilient, future-ready economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship. Achieving this requires more than long-term ambition; it calls for systems that respond with clarity and purpose, particularly in moments that test continuity and adaptability. At Sheraa, we see our role as ensuring that founders are equipped to navigate change without losing momentum, and to continue building ventures that create lasting economic value. The Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund reflects this commitment, providing timely support that enables businesses to remain operational, make informed decisions, and contribute to an ecosystem designed to sustain progress and evolve with confidence.”

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said, “The UAE, guided by the vision of its wise leadership, continues to advance the entrepreneurship and SMEs sector, strengthening its competitiveness and ensuring its continuity. As a key driver of national economic growth, this sector plays a central role in accelerating the transition toward a more resilient and sustainable economic model. The launch of the Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund is the latest in a series of initiatives introduced by the Emirate of Sharjah to support this vital sector. It reflects a clear commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and startup founders, safeguarding SMEs, and enhancing their resilience, particularly in light of the current challenges facing the region. In doing so, it contributes to strengthening the national entrepreneurship ecosystem, enabling businesses to sustain their operations with confidence and competitiveness, ultimately reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for startups and entrepreneurship."

Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, said, “Startups and SMEs are not a footnote to economic resilience, they are its foundation. They sustain employment, anchor supply chains, and continue to build even when conditions demand more of them than before. But a founder's ability to push forward is never determined by ambition alone. It is shaped by the environment around them, and whether that environment is structured to respond when it matters most. Periods of disruption do not pause the work of building a business, and they cannot be met with hesitation. The Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund reflects Sheraa's conviction that an ecosystem earns its value precisely in these moments, by showing up with the right support, at the right time, in a form that founders can act on. The nation’s economic future is being built today, company by company, decision by decision, and this Fund ensures that the pressure of the present does not determine the potential of what comes next.”

The fund will provide financial support to selected startups that will benefit from tailored programming, including one-on-one advisory sessions, workshops, office hours, and business introductions. Participants will also gain access to partner-led resources and software support, as well as opportunities for visibility, helping strengthen their readiness and ability to move forward with confidence.

Since its launch, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) has played a consistent role in supporting startup growth through its programmes, funding initiatives, and ecosystem partnerships. The launch of Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund builds on this ongoing effort, providing founders with the support needed to adapt, maintain progress, and continue building for the long term.

Partners and stakeholders across the public and private sectors are invited to join the Entrepreneurs Resilience Fund and contribute to a collective effort supporting viable startups and SMEs, while reinforcing the resilience of the broader ecosystem.