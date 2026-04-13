ABU DHABI: KraneShares today announced the listing of two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX): the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX) and the KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (Ticker: KWIN).

The AGIX ETF provides exposure to both public and private artificial intelligence companies, including SpaceX and Anthropic, offering access to high-growth innovation themes and a selection of private companies. The fund is scheduled to be directly listed on ADX on 16 April 2026.

Meanwhile, the KWIN ETF, developed in collaboration between KraneShares and Wahed Invest, offers a differentiated Shari’ah-compliant income strategy beyond traditional Sukuk-based instruments. The initial offering price period will run from 15 to 21 April, with the fund expected to be listed on ADX by the end of April 2026.

The two ETFs are cross-listed from the New York Stock Exchange, further reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a growing hub for innovative and globally in-demand investment products.

Oceane Global will act as market maker for both funds, supporting liquidity and trading efficiency on ADX, while Waystone will serve as legal representative for the listings, ensuring regulatory alignment and structural support.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, said the cross-listing marks another step forward in expanding access to global investment opportunities, noting that the launch responds to growing demand for exposure to high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence, alongside income solutions aligned with regional priorities, including Shari’ah-compliant strategies.

He added that the exchange recorded a 183 percent increase in ETF trading value and nearly 134 percent growth in the number of ETF investors year-on-year in March alone, underscoring strong market momentum.

Jonathan Krane, Founder and CEO of KraneShares, said the dual listing reflects rising global demand for differentiated ETF exposure, highlighting that AGIX combines listed AI leaders with select private innovators in a single liquid vehicle, while KWIN provides an alternative income strategy aligned with Islamic investment principles.

Anthony Sassine, CEO of Oceane Global, said the collaboration supports the development of a strong ETF ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, ensuring efficient trading and access to global opportunities for both institutional and retail investors.

Caoimhghin O’Donnell, CEO of Waystone Management Company Middle East, added that the partnership facilitates robust structuring and regulatory compliance, enabling international ETF products to be efficiently introduced within the UAE market framework.

The new listings build on the successful cross-listing of KraneShares China ETF (KWEB) and KraneShares Global Carbon Credit ETF (KRBN) on ADX in December 2025, marking a further step in strengthening the region’s capital markets infrastructure.