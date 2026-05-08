The Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) announced a series of strategic initiatives and partnerships during Make it in the Emirates 2026, reinforcing its role as a growth capital partner for industrial SMEs in the UAE.

The developments included the launch of the National Champions Program, a trilateral agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and ADNOC to strengthen industrial resilience and localise supply chains, alongside partnerships with banks and ecosystem enablers to expand SME access to growth capital.

Held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event marked the conclusion of EGF’s first year of operations and highlighted its efforts to support the UAE’s industrial agenda through investment, partnerships, and institutional support for high-growth manufacturers.

EGF said the National Champions Program (NCP), launched in partnership with MoIAT and the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, is designed to identify and support high-potential UAE manufacturing SMEs by providing growth capital, governance support, strategic guidance, and institutional partnerships.

The programme aims to address challenges faced by promising manufacturers that have outgrown early-stage support but require additional capital structures and partnerships to scale further.

The launch ceremony was attended by Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of Emirates Growth Fund; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; and Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chair and Managing Director of EGF.

Speaking during the event, Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi said, “The Emirates Growth Fund plays a pivotal role in empowering national industrial SMEs to scale, providing long-term growth capital to high-potential enterprises with the capacity for sustainable strategic expansion.”

He added that the programmes and partnerships announced during Make it in the Emirates 2026 represent a significant step towards strengthening the resilience, efficiency, and global competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector.

A major announcement during the event was the signing of a trilateral strategic agreement between EGF, MoIAT, and ADNOC to establish a framework supporting the localisation of critical supply chains and integrating UAE manufacturing SMEs into the country’s industrial and energy ecosystem.

EGF also signed collaborative agreements with UAE banks, industrial ecosystem partners, and enablers to provide broader support for SMEs, including improved access to banking services, capital, and institutional partnerships.

Khalifa Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Growth Fund, said, “The partnerships we have formalised, the programme we have launched, and the commitments we have made alongside MoIAT and ADNOC are all aimed at supporting UAE manufacturers with real potential to become national champions.”

Make it in the Emirates 2026 also marked the first anniversary of EGF’s establishment. The fund hosted a private gathering at ADNEC attended by board members, portfolio founders, institutional partners, and stakeholders to review progress made during its first year.

EGF said it has evolved from a newly established mandate into a national growth capital platform with a growing portfolio, flagship programmes, and partnerships supporting the UAE’s industrial development ambitions.