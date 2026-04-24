Doha - Qatar Chamber (QC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with Uzbekistan during a high-level meeting with Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Qatar HE Ashraf Khodjaev.

The ambassador was received by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, QC Board Member and Head of the Food Security Committee, in a meeting that focused on enhancing bilateral economic and trade relations and expanding collaboration between the private sectors of both countries.

Discussions during the meeting underscored the importance of boosting trade exchange and identifying practical mechanisms to increase the volume of bilateral trade. Both sides explored avenues to deepen cooperation between Qatari and Uzbek businesses, with particular emphasis on building strategic partnerships and facilitating cross-border investments.

The meeting also provided a platform to highlight Uzbekistan’s evolving investment landscape and the wide range of opportunities it offers across key sectors. These include agriculture, food processing, tourism, real estate, and energy—areas that align closely with Qatar’s economic diversification goals and food security strategy.

Khodjaev encouraged Qatari investors to actively explore the promising opportunities available in Uzbekistan, noting that the country has implemented a series of reforms to create an investor-friendly environment. He emphasised that Uzbekistan offers a range of incentives and facilities aimed at attracting foreign direct investment, making it an appealing destination for international businesses.

The ambassador also expressed his country’s keen interest in expanding trade ties with Qatar, particularly by increasing the export of Uzbek products to the Qatari market. He highlighted the potential for stronger collaboration in the food and agricultural sectors, which could contribute to enhancing supply chains and meeting growing demand.

For his part, Al Obaidli reiterated Qatar Chamber’s support for fostering closer cooperation between the business communities of both nations. He affirmed that the chamber is committed to promoting Uzbekistan’s investment opportunities among its members and the wider Qatari business community, thereby encouraging greater engagement and partnerships.

Both sides also discussed the possibility of organizing joint business forums and trade delegations, which would provide a platform for direct engagement between entrepreneurs and investors from the two countries.

The meeting reflects a shared vision between Qatar and Uzbekistan to elevate economic relations to new levels, driven by mutual interests in trade expansion, investment cooperation, and sustainable development.

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