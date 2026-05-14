Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council released the results of Qatar’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Survey for 2025, conducted in collaboration with the Qatar Central Bank.

The results present preliminary estimates of FDI positions for the period from January to December 2025. The survey scope is confined to privately owned companies and selected semi-governmental enterprises operating within the State, while excluding public sector investments and international financial activities carried out by individuals.

Survey findings are consolidated with data from Qatar Central Bank, covering all monetary financial institutions, including banks, insurers, and other regulated financial entities.

The survey results indicate that the net FDI stock in 2025 reached QR44.6bn, an increase of QR12.4bn over 2024, representing a growth rate of 39%. This is driven by Outward FDI stocks exceeding Inward FDI stocks.

The survey covers a representative sample of approximately 200 private-sector enterprises, as well as selected government-owned companies, and includes data from financial institutions supervised by the Qatar Central Bank.

Inward Foreign Direct Investment (liabilities to non-residents)

Survey results indicate that Inward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows increased at the end of 2025 by 2% compared to the previous year 2024, reaching approximately QR165.4bn. This increase reflects growth in the stock of FDI by local enterprises in the State of Qatar, under significant influence from foreign companies, indicating an inflow of FDI into the national economy during the reference period.

This growth indicates a high level of confidence among foreign investors in Qatar’s economy, supported by a stable, enabling business environment underpinned by clear economic policies and development plans that have strengthened Qatar’s position as a regional and international investment destination. This performance aligns with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, regarding the enhancement of economic development, diversification of production, and boosting economic competitiveness.

More than 90% of Inward FDI positions were concentrated in five main economic activities: mining and quarrying (44.9%), financial and insurance activities (28.4%), manufacturing (13.9%), professional, scientific and technical activities (4.1%), and information and communication (3.0%).

This distribution highlights the strength of strategic economic sectors in attracting foreign investment and the growing contribution of value-added activities, reflecting continued progress toward economic diversification. The concentration of foreign direct investment in mining, financial services, and manufacturing further underscores the pivotal role of core and value-added sectors in supporting economic activity and attracting foreign capital.

Outward Foreign Direct Investment (Assets with non-residents)

The Outward Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) positions (the stock of investment controlled by Qatar-based companies abroad) increased at the end of 2025 by 8.1% compared with 2024, reaching QR210bn.

This increase reflects the expanding role of Qatar’s Outward FDI in international markets and the growing presence of Qatari investments in the global investment landscape.

More than 90% of Outward FDI positions were concentrated in five economic activities: financial and insurance activities (34%), mining and quarrying (27.8%), information and communication (11.5%), accommodation and food service activities (9.6%), and arts, entertainment, and recreation (6.9%). Additionally, more than 60% of Qatar’s investments abroad are directed to Arab countries (32%) and European countries (31.2%).

This distribution underscores the development of Qatar’s financial sector and its growing role as a key driver of foreign direct investment, reinforcing the country’s position on the regional and international investment map.

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