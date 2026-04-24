JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia and Switzerland signed an agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments during the official visit of Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin to the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed on the Saudi side by Minister of Investment Fahd Al-Saif and on the Swiss side by President Parmelin.

The pact aims to strengthen and stabilize the investment environment, protect investors’ rights and support the flow of mutual investments between the two countries.

In Jeddah, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Al-Saif also took part in the Saudi-Swiss Investment Roundtable alongside Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda and senior officials and business leaders from both sides.

The meeting reviewed joint investment opportunities, ways to deepen economic cooperation and prospects for expanding partnerships in priority sectors.

The discussions aimed to support economic growth and further strengthen bilateral relations.

The roundtable was held on the sidelines of the Swiss president’s official visit to Saudi Arabia, as the two countries mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.

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