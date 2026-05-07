AJMAN - The Ajman Free Zones Authority has reinforced its partnerships supporting its business community through the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding during the ‘Make in the Emirates 2026’ events, with the aim of providing digital, communications, commercial, and banking solutions that contribute to supporting the growth of licensed companies, enhancing their efficiency, and preparing them for the future.

The two MoUs come within the framework of the Authority’s commitment to building an integrated business ecosystem that does not merely support companies at the establishment and licensing stage, but extends to accompanying them throughout their growth journey by facilitating access to high-quality solutions that enhance their ability to compete in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The Ajman Free Zones Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with e& (Etisalat), to provide innovative digital, communications, and commercial solutions designed to support the Authority’s licensed companies, enabling them to improve their operational efficiency, elevate connectivity, and achieve sustainable growth.

The MoU was signed by Mosbah Al Musafri, Director of Customer Experience and Service Delivery at the Ajman Free Zones Authority, and Saud Ibrahim Karmustaji, Vice President of Government Sales at e&.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering companies beyond the licensing stage, by providing the digital infrastructure, tools, and support necessary to compete, grow, and thrive.

In the same context, the Ajman Free Zones Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Bank of Fujairah to establish a partnership that supports business growth and facilitates access for the Authority’s licensed companies to banking and financial services.

Under this MoU, companies licensed with AFZ and AMC will be able to better access the banking and financial solutions offered by the National Bank of Fujairah, helping them initiate the right conversations, explore suitable services, and move forward with greater confidence.

These two partnerships affirm the Authority’s direction towards consolidating a future-ready business ecosystem that supports the ambitions of entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and growing companies with appropriate digital and financial opportunities, contributing to the enhancement and sustainability of its business community’s growth.