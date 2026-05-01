Qatar - More than 14,500 non-Qatari companies registered in Qatar in 2025 — a roughly 600% jump on the previous year, and a figure that captures, in a single statistic, why the country has emerged as one of the most attractive business destinations in the Middle East and beyond.

The surge is no accident. A sweep of legal reforms over recent years has dismantled long-standing barriers to foreign investment, opening the door to 100% foreign ownership across most sectors, generous tax holidays, and freehold property rights for overseas investors. Layered on top is what investors have come to take for granted in Qatar: political stability, world-class infrastructure, and a digital government that has cut red tape to a fraction of what it once was.

The numbers bear this out. In 2026, Qatar ranks among the top private-investment destinations in the Middle East and globally, with the country placed third in the MENA region on the Global Financial Centres Index. Non-oil sector growth has been brisk, the investment market is projected at $74.37bn this year, and Qatar sits within the top 20 globally for digital competitiveness.

At the heart of the transformation is Law No 1 of 2019, regulating non-Qatari capital investment, which allows foreign investors to own up to 100% of companies in most economic sectors. The reform removed the previous requirement for a 51% Qatari partner — a threshold that had long discouraged investors unwilling to enter into local partnerships and the legal complications that could come with them.

Foreign businesses can also tap into a generous menu of tax incentives designed to encourage them to expand and stay the course. Chief among these are 20-year corporate tax holidays, renewable, in Qatar's free zones — effectively a 0% corporate tax rate for two decades. The zones, located primarily at Ras Bufontas and Umm Al Houl, focus on logistics, manufacturing and technology, and offer 100% foreign ownership alongside zero customs duties. Outside the free zones, foreign companies still benefit from a low 10% standard corporate tax rate. Other headline incentives include full capital repatriation and exemption from personal income tax.

Complementing this is Law No 3 of 2023 on combating the concealment of non-Qataris practising commercial, economic and professional activities in violation of the law. The legislation introduced stricter penalties for illegal practices while reinforcing transparency — a balance made possible because foreign investors now have multiple legitimate routes to run their businesses without needing a local partner.

Real estate has been opened up in parallel. Law No 16 of 2018, regulating non-Qatari ownership and use of property, allows foreign individuals, companies and developers to own freehold property in designated areas, and provides usufruct rights of up to 99 years elsewhere.

Industrial projects, meanwhile, can receive exemptions from customs duties on imported machinery, equipment, spare parts, semi-finished goods, packaging materials and raw materials used in production. The exemptions are designed to lower the cost of manufacturing, with the condition that the materials cannot be diverted from their originally designated purpose.

The sectors drawing the strongest foreign interest reflect the breadth of Qatar's ambitions: technology, finance, artificial intelligence, gaming, energy, services, retail, logistics, tourism, real estate and construction, and manufacturing.

With the incentives in place, the legal environment now firmly tilted in favour of investors, and the broader economy on solid footing, the expectation in policy circles is that the 2025 surge in foreign company registrations is a beginning rather than a peak.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

