Dubai: Policybazaar.ae, the UAE’s leading insurance marketplace, and Tabby, the region’s foremost financial services app, today announced a strategic partnership that will change how UAE residents manage their insurance payments. Customers on Policybazaar.ae will now be able to convert their insurance premium into easy monthly instalments, powered by Tabby, with a four-month flexible payment option that carries zero interest and zero processing fees.

The integration is live on Policybazaar.ae, with Tap Payments as the payment infrastructure provider behind the checkout experience. Tap Payments’ checkout infrastructure allows customers to choose Tabby at the point of purchase, keeping the payment flow clear, secure, and easy to complete while giving customers more flexibility in how they pay.

At the heart of the partnership is a commitment to financial accessibility. Customers purchasing car or health insurance can split their premium into four equal monthly payments at no additional cost. Those looking for longer repayment periods can also choose plans of six, eight or twelve months. Insurance is not optional, yet for many households, the requirement to pay a full annual premium upfront has long been a barrier to choosing the right level of coverage, or any coverage at all. This partnership directly addresses that tension. By embedding a trusted, flexible payment option at the moment of purchase, Policybazaar.ae and Tabby are ensuring that cost no longer forces customers to compromise on protecting their health or their vehicles. The four-month No-Cost payment plan, in particular, delivers the full value of insurance coverage with none of the financial strain of a large single payment.

Toshita Chauhan, Chief Business Officer, Policybazaar.ae, said, “Insurance decisions should never come down to cash flow. What we kept hearing from our customers was simple: the coverage they wanted was the right choice, but the upfront payment made them hesitate. Customer research showed that upfront annual premiums remain one of the biggest barriers to purchasing comprehensive insurance. Partnering with Tabby lets us remove that hesitation entirely. With a No-Cost payment plan option built directly into the checkout, customers can now choose the plan that truly protects them, not just the plan they can afford to pay for in one go. Our goal is to remove upfront cost as a barrier, allowing customers to choose the cover that best suits their needs rather than what fits their immediate budget.”

Zain Khan, Senior Director of Business Development, Tabby, added, “We’re seeing households increasingly rely on Tabby for flexibility in managing both discretionary and essential expenses spends. While insurance is a need for most households, many are often stuck trying to work through the cost when it comes due all at once. Partnering with Policybazaar.ae puts a practical solution at exactly the right moment: customers can now get the cover they actually want, paid over time, rather than settling for less because of timing.”

The partnership reflects growing demand among UAE consumers for greater flexibility in managing essential expenses, while making insurance easier to purchase and maintain. With Tap Payments supporting the checkout infrastructure, Policybazaar.ae and Tabby are making insurance payments more transparent, flexible, and easier to manage for customers in the UAE.

About Policybazaar.ae:

Policybazaar.ae is on a mission to make insurance work for people, not the other way around. The UAE's leading insurance marketplace and PB Fintech's (NSE: POLICYBZR) first international venture, Policybazaar.ae has been rewriting the rules of insurance in the UAE since 2018. From radical price transparency to category-first product innovation, the platform has consistently put customers ahead of convention. Today, it offers 400+ products across motor, health, life, travel, and SME insurance through partnerships with 35+ insurers and banks and continues to build the kind of insurance experience the UAE deserves: honest, accessible, and built for real life.

About Tabby:

Tabby is a financial technology company that helps millions of people in the Middle East stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money. Over 65,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and Noon, use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers

by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is headquartered in Riyadh and serves Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

About Tap Payments:

Tap Payments is a leading payment institution and technology provider in MENA, helping businesses accept, manage, and process digital payments across the region. Founded in 2014, Tap Payments supports businesses with secure payment infrastructure, local and global payment methods, and regional expertise built for growth across MENA and beyond.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshita Mohan

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

yoshita@watermelonme.com